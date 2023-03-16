Brandon S. Miller, 38, Milton

Brandon S. Miller, 38, of Milton, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Dec. 23, 1984, in Sunbury, he was a son of Tammy J. (Witmer) Everitt, of Milton and Scot A. Miller, of Sunbury.
Brandon was a 2006 graduate of the Selinsgrove High School Life Skills program.
He attended Miller’s Crossroad United Methodist Church, Sunbury.
Brandon attended the Suncom ATW program. Through the Little League Challenger Division, he got the opportunity to play in an exhibition game on the same field that the Little League World Series is played.
He loved watching sports, especially football. Brandon also enjoyed watching SpongeBob and Disney movies.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his step father, Mark Everitt, of Milton; two brothers, Chad Everitt, of Va., and Jordan Miller, of Philadelphia; one sister and brother-in-law, Brittany and Ryan Klipstein, of New Jersey; maternal grandparents, Robert and Helen Witmer, of Sunbury, step-grandparents, Sid and Linda Jamieson, of Lewisburg and Linda Everitt, of Selinsgrove; niece, Stella Jane Klipstein; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and his special friends from Bayada Companion Aids, Christine, Joanne and Nailda.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Ned and Jackie Miller and step-grandfather, Harold Everitt.
Services are being planned and will be announced at a later date.
The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Brandon’s memory be made to the Special Olympics, Special Olympics, Attn: Web Gifts 2600 Virginia Ave NW Washington, DC 2003 or online at support.specialolympics.org
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.