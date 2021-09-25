Brandy L. Campbell, 41, of Center Street, Milton, passed away on Sept. 22, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Born in Lewisburg on Oct. 13, 1979, she was the daughter of Patti A. (Strickland) Emery of Mifflinburg and Herb R. Campbell.
Brandy was a 1998 graduate of Milton High School and she graduated from Central Penn College. She was the manager of the Dunkin Donuts in Hummels Wharf. She enjoyed ballet and jazz dancing. Mostly, Brandy loved time with her children and family.
She is survived by her parents; a daughter, Keira Harvey; a son, Kylen Harvey; a brother John Moore of Fla.; a nephew, Zephrey Moore of Fla.; an aunt, Lisa Raback and Husband, Marlin of Gowen City; two uncles, Larry Strickland of Lewisburg and Gary Strickland and wife, Lori, of New Columbia, and a cousin, Emily Strickland of Milton
A celebration of Brandy’s life will be held at a later date.
A celebration of Brandy's life will be held at a later date.