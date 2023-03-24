The Daily Item
SUNBURY — The Shikellamy boys and girls track and field teams both got off to 2-0 starts after each dominated South Williamsport and Bald Eagle.
The boys defeated Bald Eagle 135.5-14.5 while the girls won 112-37. Against South Williamsport, the boys won 127-23 while girls were victorious in a 116.5-32.5 margin.
Cameron Hoover earned three top two-place finishes, including the 100-meter hurdles, in which she finished first in 17.30 seconds. Hoover also won second in the long jump (15-03) and first in the triple jump (30-10).
Emma Koontz also gave the girls two wins. In the 100-meter dash, Koontz won in 13.45 seconds. Koontz also finished in first place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.57 seconds.
On the boys side, Rashawn Martin won a pair of events. In the 110-meter hurdles, Martin won in 17.08 seconds. Martin then won the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.45 seconds. Martin was also second in the long jump (19-01) and third in the triple jump (39-03).
Chase Morgan won both the 100 and 200-meter dash races. Morgan finished the 100 in 11.23 seconds and completed the 200 in 22.55 seconds.
Tim Gale was also victorious in two races. In the 800-meter run, Gale finished with a time of 1:59.13. Gale also won the 1,600-meter run in 4:35.11.
Jayden Packer contributed with two first-place finishes. Packer won the long jump with a mark of 19-09 and the pole vault with a 14-09. Packer also earned second in the triple jump with a mark of 39-03.