SUNBURY — The Shikellamy Braves Foundation is in full fundraising mode and is offering a chance for someone to win a "Braves" handcrafted afghan blanket.
School director Lori Garman said she was excited to show off the blanket and wanted members of the community to purchase a raffle ticket to raise funds for the Braves Foundation as well as take a chance at winning.
"We want everyone who can to purchase a raffle ticket and take the chance," she said. "This is a great gift or a keepsake for the Shikellamy community."
The cost to enter is $5 for six raffle tickets.
Garman showed off the blanket, which is made by an individual who Braves board members said wanted to remain anonymous, at a recent Shikellamy work session.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said he was impressed with the blanket and encouraged people to reach out to the district to purchase tickets.
The Shikellamy Braves Foundation, a 501(c)(3), was created in 2014 to assist in the funding of student projects and programs that could not occur without the assistance from alumni, friends, community members and businesses, according to its mission statement.
Through fundraising efforts, the group has been able to purchase audio and visual equipment for the middle and high schools to supplement student programs; pass through funding to elementary schools to assist with book fair purchases; help purchase youth football equipment; and purchase wireless microphones for the Shikellamy Theatre Department; and other school-related projects.
Recently the foundation gave $1,000 to the Shikellamy Law Enforcement Club in order to purchase t-shirts for students.
The foundation is also beginning its efforts on a fundraising campaign to raise money for the new Shikellamy sports complex, which will include the addition of a new turf field.
For more information, to purchase a raffle ticket or to donate to the Braves Foundation call the Shikellamy Administration Building at 570- 286-3721