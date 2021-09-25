The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO — Jorge Soler hit a go-ahead double with one out in the 10th inning for his fourth RBI, and the Atlanta Braves won 10-8 on Saturday night to keep their 1 1/2-game lead in the NL East while eliminating the San Diego Padres from playoff contention.
The Padres were one out from a win in regulation when Eddie Rosario hit a tying single off major league saves leader Mark Melancon, who was trying for his 39th.
Soler, who hit a three-run homer in the sixth, then helped seal the biggest collapse in Padres history with his hit off Daniel Hudson (5-3). Ozzie Albies added a sacrifice fly.
Diamondbacks 7, Dodgers 2
PHOENIX — Ketel Marte and Carson Kelly homered early off Clayton Kershaw, Zac Gallen pitched one-run ball for six innings, and Arizona kept Los Angeles from reaching 100 wins.
The Dodgers (99-56) remain behind first-place San Francisco in the NL West race. The second-place team will host the NL wild-card game on Oct. 6, likely against the St. Louis Cardinals, who have won a franchise-record 15 consecutive games.
Gallen (3-10), who hadn’t won since Aug. 26 against Philadelphia, struck out six in the first two innings.
Marte, who finished with three of the Diamondbacks’ nine hits, homered to left field on Kershaw’s first pitch. Kelly led off the second inning with a drive into the Arizona bullpen in left. Each batter got his 13th home run of the season for the Diamondbacks, tied for the major league lead with 105 losses and just 2-8 in their previous 10 games.
Cardinals 8, Cubs 5
CHICAGO — St. Louis set a franchise record with its 15th straight win, boosted when catcher Yadier Molina and center fielder Harrison Bader helped pull off a wild double play against Chicago.
Bader, Tyler O’Neill and Paul DeJong homered as these Cardinals broke the team record of 14 wins in a row set in 1935, a year after Dizzy Dean and the Gas House Gang won the World Series.
Bader went 4-for-4å∂ß and scored three times as the Cardinals held their comfortable lead for the second NL wild card.
Nolan Arenado doubled to spark a three-run rally in the seventh after Codi Heuer (7-3) replaced starter Adrian Sampson.
Ian Happ drove in three runs for the Cubs, who have lost five straight and nine of 10. The loss snapped Chicago’s streak of seven consecutive winning seasons at Wrigley Field.
Kwang Hyun Kim (7-7) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.
Brewers 2, Mets 1
MILWAUKEE — Corbin Burnes pitched seven brilliant innings to win his ninth consecutive decision, and Milwaukee moved to the brink of clinching the NL Central title with a victory over New York.
The Brewers, already assured a fourth straight playoff berth, can wrap up the division crown Sunday with a win at home against the Mets or a Cardinals loss to the Cubs in Chicago.
Milwaukee won its second straight following a five-game skid, including a four-game sweep at home by the second-place Cardinals, who have won a team-record 15 in a row.
New York (73-81) has lost 12 of 15 and was eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the day when Philadelphia beat Pittsburgh.
Burnes (11-4) scattered five hits, striking out nine and walking one. Josh Hader got his 34th save in 35 opportunities.
Reds 7, Nationals 6
CINCINNATI — Nick Castellanos hit a solo home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Cincinnati a win over Washington.
The Reds remained six games behind St. Louis for the second NL wild card with seven remaining. Cincinnati won back-to-back home games for the first time since sweeping Miami in a four-game series Aug. 19-22.
Castellanos connected off Patrick Murphy (0-3), extending his career-high homer total to 31.
Keibert Ruiz and Lane Thomas homered for the Nationals.
Mychal Givens (4-3) got the win.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 5, Red Sox 3
BOSTON — Giancarlo Stanton hit a go-ahead grand slam over the Green Monster in the eighth inning, and New York tied Boston for the top spot in the AL wild-card race.
The Yankees, who began the day with a two-game lead over Toronto and Seattle for the second wild card, now have a chance to nudge in front of their longtime rivals in Sunday night’s series finale at Fenway Park.
Stanton connected off reliever Darwinzon Hernandez with two outs to give the Yankees a 5-2 lead. The slugger also had three hits and a three-run homer Friday night to help New York win the series opener.
Luis Severino (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings. Aroldis Chapman allowed Bobby Dalbec’s solo homer in the ninth but held on for his 29th save.
Tanner Houck (1-5) took the loss.
Orioles 3, Rangers 2
BALTIMORE — Kelvin Gutierrez homered to cap a three-run seventh inning, and Baltimore beat Texas.
Jose Trevino and Nathaniel Lowe went deep for the Rangers, who have lost nine of 11 to fall to 56-99. Texas is headed toward its first 100-loss season since 1973.
The game was scoreless in the seventh when the 105-loss Orioles broke through against starter Jordan Lyles (9-13). Trey Mancini walked and scored on Pat Valaika’s double, and Gutierrez followed with his second homer.
A’s 2, Astros 1
OAKLAND, Calif. — Starling Marte hit a game-ending double with one out in the ninth inning to lift Oakland over Houston.
The Athletics are four games behind co-wild card leaders New York and Boston, with Seattle and Toronto in between.
Houston’s magic number to clinch the AL West remained at three over the Mariners.
Elvis Andrus singled off Ryan Pressly (5-3) to begin the Oakland ninth and scored the winning run, but injured his left ankle on the play.
Andrew Chafin (2-3) retired three batters to get the win.
Kyle Tucker homered for the Astros.
Indians 6, White Sox 0
CLEVELAND — Eli Morgan allowed one hit in six innings, and José Ramirez drove in three runs, powering Cleveland past the AL Central champion White Sox.
Chicago remained four games behind AL West leader Houston in the race for home-field advantage in the Division Series. Both teams have seven games remaining.
Morgan (4-7) struck out six and walked one, giving up only a double to Yoan Moncada in the fifth.
Tigers 5, Royals 1
DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera drove in four runs, including a go-ahead double in the sixth inning, and Detroit downed Kansas City.
Jeimer Candelario delivered an RBI double for the Tigers, who have won five of six. Jonathan Schoop had two hits and scored two runs.
Drew Hutchison (3-1) allowed only an unearned run in 2 2/3 innings of relief. Michael Fulmer got four outs for his 12th save.
Tigers left fielder Akil Baddoo robbed Hunter Dozier of a homer with a leaping catch.
Domingo Tapia (4-1) took the loss.
Blue Jays 6, Twins 1
MINNEAPOLIS — Teoscar Hernández, Marcus Semien and George Springer homered, and Toronto held its position in the playoff chase.
Robbie Ray (13-6) scattered three hits in six innings as the Blue Jays ended a three-game slide.
Toronto stayed two games behind Boston and New York in the AL wild-card race with seven games remaining.
Semien hit his 43rd home run in the sixth for a 3-1 lead. That tied him with Dave Johnson of Atlanta in 1973 for the most home runs in a season by a second baseman.
Springer snapped an 0-for-16 skid with a two-run shot in the seventh. It was his 18th of the season and first since Sept. 11.
Ray, who leads the AL with a 2.68 ERA and tops the majors with 244 strikeouts, gave up one run and fanned six.
INTERLEAGUE
Rays 7, Marlins 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay clinched its second straight AL East title, with Mike Zunino hitting a go-ahead homer, and Brandon Lowe later adding a pair of RBI doubles to beat Miami.
Pete Fairbanks retired Lewis Brinson on a foul popup with the bases loaded for the final out, giving the Rays the chance to celebrate on the field. Earlier in the day, Tampa Bay’s magic number was cut to one when the New York Yankees beat Boston.