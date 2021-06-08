The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Austin Riley, Ronald Acuña Jr. and William Contreras each hit a solo homer, and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-5 on Tuesday night.
Acuña also had a single, double and three RBIs as the reigning three-time NL East champion Braves evened their record at 29-29.
J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper hit solo homers for Philadelphia. Aaron Nola allowed four runs and seven hits, striking out seven in five innings.
Atlanta lefty Drew Smyly lasted 4 1/3 innings, yielding three runs — two earned — and five hits.
The Braves trailed 5-4 entering the eighth before Riley blasted a tying homer off Connor Brogdon (4-2). Dansby Swanson walked and Abraham Almonte followed with a single, chasing Brogdon. Contreras lined an RBI single off Sam Coonrod for a 6-5 lead. Another run scored when Guillermo Heredia hit a bouncer to the mound that Coonrod threw into center field.
Acuña’s broken-bat single to left knocked in two more for a 9-5 lead.
Dodgers 5, Pirates 3
PITTSBURGH — Ke’Bryan Hayes hastily missed first base and was called out after hitting a first-inning homer, sending Walker Buehler on his way to seven scoreless innings as Los Angeles beat Pittsburgh.
The Pirates star rookie stung an opposite-field line drive in the first inning against Buehler that narrowly cleared the right-field wall, just inside the foul pole. Running hard and with his eyes on the ball, Hayes missed touching first base with his left foot by two or three inches and kept on going.
Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts challenged, and umpires overturned the call after a short video review.
Marlins 6, Rockies 2
MIAMI — Pablo Lopez took advantage of an extra day of rest by allowing only two runs in a career-best eight innings, Corey Dickerson hit a two-run triple, and Miami opened a homestand by beating Colorado.
The Rockies fell to 4-23 on the road this season.
Brewers 5, Reds 1
CINCINNATI — Avisail Garcia homered and singled home another run, and streaking Milwaukee beat Cincinnati for its fifth straight win.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Astros 7, Red Sox 1
BOSTON — Carlos Correa and Yordan Alvarez homered to back Framber Valdez, and Houston ended Boston’s five-game winning streak.
It was the Astros’ fourth win in five games against Boston this season after taking three of four last week in Houston. The Astros have outscored the Red Sox 26-10 overall.
Yankees 8, Twins 4
MINNEAPOLIS — Gary Sánchez and Miguel Andújar homered, DJ LeMahieu had two hits and an RBI, and New York beat Minnesota Twins to end a four-game skid.
Aaron Judge drove in two runs for New York, which had lost eight of its previous 10 and won despite going 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranding 11.
Tigers 5, Mariners 3
DETROIT — Eric Haase hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Detroit beat Seattle.
Matthew Boyd (3-6) allowed an unearned run, six hits and a walk over six innings.
White Sox 6, Blue Jays 1
CHICAGO — Andrew Vaughn homered in the seventh inning and delivered a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth, helping Chicago beat Toronto.
Shut out by Robbie Ray for most of the game, Chicago got on the board on Vaughn’s fifth homer and then broke it open with five runs in the eighth.
INTERLEAGUE
Orioles 10, Mets 3
BALTIMORE — Maikel Franco become the sixth player to hit a home run into the second deck at Camden Yards, and Baltimore rolled to another high-scoring victory.
Cedric Mullins hit two of Baltimore’s seven doubles, and the Orioles have won five of six after a 14-game losing streak.
Bruce Zimmermann (4-3) allowed a two-run homer in the first inning to Pete Alonso, but the Mets managed only one more hit off him in five innings. David Peterson (1-5) yielded four runs and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings.
Alonso added a second homer in the ninth, making him the first Mets player with a multi-homer game this season.
Rays 3, Nationals 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tyler Glasnow struck out 11 over seven strong innings, and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Washington for its 20th win in 24 games.
Indians 10, Cardinals 1
ST. LOUIS — José Ramírez homered and drove in four runs, leading Shane Bieber and Cleveland, sending St. Louis to its sixth straight loss.