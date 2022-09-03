HUGHESVILLE — Fernando Nunez scored two second-half goals as Shikellamy picked up a 3-1 win over Hughesville in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game to remain undefeated.

Cole Lynch scored the only goal in the first half via a penalty kick in the 21st minute for Shikellamy. In the second half,  Nunez scored his two goals with assists coming from Ben Gross and Ryan Williams.

The Braves advance to 3-0 on the season and will host Bloomsburg Tuesday.

Jeff Fensetermacher scored the only goal for the Spartans (2-3), on a second-half penalty kick.

Max Gross had 13 saves for the Braves.

Shikellamy 3, Hughesville 1

First half

S-Cole Lynch (penalty kick), 21m.

Second half

S-Fernando Nunez (Ben Gross), 36m; H-Jeff Fenstermacher (penalty kick), 29m; S-Nunez (Ryan Williams), 13m.

Shots: S 15-12. Corners: S 7-2. Saves: Shikellamy 13 (Gross); Hughesville 9.

