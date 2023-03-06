The Daily Item
Shikellamy’s girls bowling team dominated the state’s Eastern Regionals over the weekend in York, winning its fifth regional title since 2016, and Arianna Woodcock won the singles crown after finishing 12th in qualifying.
The Braves dominated the team competition, earning the top seed in the qualifying rounds after knocking down 4,339 pins in qualifying. That total was 500 more than second-place qualifier Penn Manor. Mifflinburg was fourth in qualifying with 3,416 pins to reach the bracket finals.
In the team quarterfinals, Mifflinburg fell to Neshaminy, 2-0. In the semifinals, the Braves topped Neshaminy 2-0, winning both by more than 50 pins.
In the Baker format final, Shikellamy took the opener from Penn Manor, 181-136. Penn Manor forced a decisive third match with a 215-198 win in match two before the Braves dominated the third match, 247-150 to claim the title.
Three Braves — Emma Fetterman, Makayla Grenell and Kennedy Rudy — made the regional all-star team. Grenell (279) and Fetterman (269) had the two highest games of the team event.
Danville’s Alex Hoover was the only local boy to make the regional all-star team, rolling a 766 series.
In singles, Woodcock made an unlikely run from the 12th seed to claim the individual title. Woodcock reached the finals as the last qualifier, earning the 12th spot — out of 112 qualifiers — after scoring 967 pins over five qualifying matches. Fetterman was third (1,049) and Shanna Kimball sixth (996) to also advance.
Woodcock rolled a 230 to easily advance out of the first quad match while Kimball rolled a 192 in her quad but was upended by a dozen pins.
In the quarterfinal, Woodcock rolled a 192 to top Bishop McDevitt’s Jewel Johnson’s 152. Johnson was the four seed. Fetterman, last year’s individual champ, lost in the quarterfinals by 15 pins.
In the semifinals, Woodcock knocked off the top qualifier, Central Dauphin’s Rayana Gonzalez, 219-169. In a tight final, Woodcock edge seventh-seed Taylor Miller of Warwick, 178-168.
Woodcock is the fourth Valley girl to win the single’s title in the Eastern Region, joining Fetterman, Jenna Yarger of Midd-West (2012) and Shikellamy’s Shelby Derr (2012).
On the boy’s side, Selinsgrove was the top-performing team, finishing 13th in the team qualifying, 28 pins ahead of 15th-place Milton.