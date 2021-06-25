Lewisburg’s Siena Brazier was going to be a state-level performer right from the start of her freshman season, according to her coach, but she ended up having a long wait to show it.
Brazier was having an outstanding freshman season in 2019, according to Lewisburg girls track and field coach Mike Espinosa, when she suffered a serious injury just before the postseason. As a result, she didn’t get to show her stuff on the biggest stages that season.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 spring sports season for everyone.
Brazier finally got her chance as a junior this season and didn’t waste it. She was a triple champion at both the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference South Sectional and the District Four Class 2A championships in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, and as a member of the Green Dragons’ 1,600 relay team.
Then, at the PIAA state championships, she and teammates Madeline Ikeler, Asha Hohmuth and Elena Malone combined for a second-place finish in the relay, and Brazier took third in the 300-meter hurdles and fourth in the 100 hurdles as the Green Dragons finished fourth in the team standings.
As a result, Brazier has been named The Daily Item’s Track Athlete of the Year.
“It may seem like she came out of nowhere, but as a freshman she was tremendous from the start,” Espinosa said. “But right before the league championships she had a stress fracture (of her tibia). Just because of how precocious she was, we didn’t want to risk any further injury so she missed the postseason.”
Brazier added: “I was pretty disappointed my freshman year. It gave me a lot of motivation, and then when COVID came, I was really frustrated along with everyone else.”
In a strange way, that season off may have helped her development, according to Espinosa, and Brazier agrees.
“It gave her a body a chance to heal up, and she also had a growth spurt,” Espinosa said. “Now she has the athletic build which is almost perfect for hurdles, and not having a season motivated her. She had a fire simmering underneath her all season.”
The loss of a season also changed the way some coaches looked at things, too. Some decided this season should be all about the athletes, as opposed to just winning and losing.
“There was a lot less pressure and expectations this year,” Brazier said. “We just kind of tried to motivate ourselves to make up for (last season).”
Not having a full winter training regimen because of COVID also played a part, according to Espinosa.
“We changed workouts and made a serious adjustment,” Espinosa says. “When we got together, we’d have a really intense workout, but then we gave them a complete day off to recover. It seemed to work for everyone.”
Brazier broke Hannah Jones’ school record in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.16, a record which had lasted more than a decade, according to Espinosa. He said he thought that might be a given, but what really impressed him was how much Brazier improved in the longer events — the 300 and running a 400 leg in the relay.
“She showed the most growth there, and that to me showed her passion and love for the sport,” he says. “We do a workout that Mike Farronato (the Shikellamy girls coach) showed me where we see how far the girls can run in 35 seconds. We put cones out every 10 meters to measure. Siena just blasted through that workout and told me, ‘You’re going to need more cones.’”
Brazier is part of solid junior class that includes Malone (a two-time state medalist in the 400), fellow hurdler Madison Cardello, Kyra Binney and Maggie Daly. Throw in sophomores Ikeler and Hohmuth, and the Green Dragons look very tough next season.
As of now, Espinosa says Brazier has no plans to compete after high school, “but I told her she better be out next season,” he said, laughing. “She says not to worry about it.”
Brazier has set some goals for her senior year, though.
“I’d like to break 15 seconds in the 100 hurdles, and I’m about two seconds off the school record in the 300 hurdles,” she said.
Don’t bet against her.