It’s been four seasons since a Big Ten East program other than Ohio State has claimed the division title. Penn State in 2016 defeated the Buckeyes in the regular season, and earned a win against Wisconsin in the conference championship game.
The balance in the upper half of the East tilted a bit last year, as Indiana ended the COVID-19-shortened season second in league play after putting together a 6-1 conference resume. Hoosiers’ coach Tom Allen was named Big Ten Coach of the Year as a result.
Penn State (4-5) ended the year third in the East, while Maryland (2-3), Rutgers (3-6), Michigan (2-4) and Michigan State (2-5) rounded out the rest of the division standings.
Last year saw the return of Greg Schiano to Rutgers, and Mel Tucker began his first year at the helm at Michigan State. The Scarlet Knights earned as many wins in 2020 as they did in 2018 and 2019 combined.
Indiana (at Penn State on Oct. 2) boasts one of the conference’s most talented wide receivers in Ty Fryfogle, who ended 2020 with 721 yards receiving to go with seven touchdowns. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was one of the year’s biggest surprises before suffering a season-ending ACL injury against Maryland in late November. He should be healthy for Indiana’s season opener at Iowa (Sept. 4).
Indiana and fifth-year coach Tom Allen grabbed the attention of the college football universe during a 6-2 season that saw the Hoosiers at one point receive a No. 7 ranking by the Associated Press. The Hoosiers ended the year ranked No. 12.
Linebacker Micah McFadden factored heavily into Indiana’s surge in 2020 with his team-leading 58 tackles, six sacks and two interceptions. Safety Jamar Johnson and cornerback Tiawan Mullen will again lead the Hoosiers’ secondary. Indiana is 14-7 over the past two seasons.
Ohio State (vs. Penn State on Oct. 30) in 2020 suffered its lone loss of the season in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The Buckeyes’ offense returns six starters, but notably missing is record-setting quarterback Justin Fields, who was selected in the first round of the NFL draft by the Chicago Bears.
However, they do return arguably the nation’s best WR corps, headlined by Chris Olave and his 104.1 yards per game and seven touchdowns in 2020. Southern Columbia graduate Julian Fleming caught seven passes for 74 yards as a freshman last year. Defensively, Ohio State ended the year sixth in the conference in points allowed per game (23.2). Five starters return from that unit, including cornerback Sevyn Banks, who tallied 23 tackles, seven pass deflections and one interception last year.
Maryland (vs. Penn State on Nov. 6) played just five games in 2020 as it battled coronavirus protocols. The Terrapins earned a marquee win against Penn State, and showed promise through solid seasons from quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and wide receivers Dontay Demus and Rakim Jarrett. Safety Jordan Mosley finished with a team second-best 41 tackles on a Terrapins secondary that ranked third in completion percentage (56.4%) and fourth in yards passing allowed per game (400). Maryland coach Mike Locksley is 6-17 during three seasons in College Park. Before returning in 2019, he coached the Terrapins to a 1-5 record in 2015 as interim coach.
Like Maryland, Michigan (at Penn State on Nov. 13) played fewer than nine of its allotted games in 2020 after coronavirus outbreaks within the program. After opening the year with a 49-24 win against then-No. 21 Minnesota, the Wolverines went nearly a month before recording another victory.
The Wolverines’ quarterback room was gutted by the transfer portal this offseason, as Joe Milton (Tennessee) and Dylan McCaffrey (Northern Colorado) departed the program. Michigan landed Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman to fill the QB void. The Wolverines on offense return 10 players, including running back Hassan Haskins who led the team in rushing with 380 yards and six touchdowns. Michigan’s defense returns its top four leading tacklers from 2020, with linebacker Josh Ross (53 tackles, one sack and one interception) pacing the group.
As mentioned earlier, Rutgers (at Penn State on Nov. 20) grabbed three wins in 2020, which equaled the Scarlet Knights’ amount of combined wins in 2018 and 2019. During his first stint with the program from 2001-2011, Schiano compiled a 68–67 record.
Three of Rutgers’ six losses last year were by seven or fewer points.
The Scarlet Knights return their leading passer (Noah Vedral), rusher (Isaih Pacheco), receiver (Bo Melton) and tackler (Olakunle Fatukasi), and Schiano made good use of the transfer portal to further bolster the roster in 2021 and beyond. Former Bucknell wide receiver Brandon Sanders is one player joining the Scarlet Knights through the transfer portal. Sanders had 23 catches for 264 yards as a junior, and finished his Bison career with 125 catches for 1,310 yards.
Michigan State (vs. Penn State on Nov. 27) only won two games in 2020, but both victories came against Associated Press-ranked opponents at the time in Michigan (13) and Northwestern (11). Northwestern represented the Big Ten West in the conference title game.
Wide receiver Jalen Nailor had 515 yards receiving and five touchdowns. He’ll likely catch passes from transfer QB Anthony Russo (6,292 yards, 44 touchdowns, 32 interceptions at Temple).
The Spartans on defense last year allowed a Big Ten-worst 35.1 points per game.