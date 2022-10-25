RICHFIELD — Every person diagnosed with breast cancer wishes they could have been lucky enough to catch it earlier — when treatment is easier and the cancer is more curable. Because of a mammogram, Denise Kauffman was one of the lucky ones.
After her paternal aunt was diagnosed with a complicated breast cancer in her early 40s, Kauffman started annual mammograms before the typical recommended age of 40. Last November, when she was 43, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
“When I went in November, that was just a routine mammogram,” Kauffman said. Even when the Thyra M. Humphrey’s Center for Breast Health, in Lewisburg, called to tell her they wanted a repeat mammogram due to finding micro calcifications, she wasn’t worried, thinking, “It’s just another trip (to the center).”
At the second mammogram, care providers told her the cluster pattern of the calcifications was “concerning,” prompting Kauffman’s first tinge of worry. Still, the calcifications are benign 80 percent of the time, so she wasn’t too anxious until she received a call from the center a week before Thanksgiving.
“I was in that 20 percent,” she said. She had ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), which indicates the presence of abnormal cells inside a milk duct.
Once again, however, her fears were calmed by the center technician almost as soon as they were raised.
“She was very reassuring,” Kauffman said. “She told me right away it was noninvasive. She told me it was 100 percent curable. I wouldn’t need chemotherapy. Just surgery and radiation.”
Genetic testing guides treatment
Citing her Christian background, Kauffman said she believes God gives people faith for the things they need to bear.
“I really had a peace about it from the very beginning,” she said.
An MRI confirmed that the cancer was located in only one area. In early December Kauffman went through genetic testing at the Center for Breast Health and met with Dr. John F. Turner, breast surgeon and clinical co-manager of the Center.
“No BRCA genes were found,” Kauffman said. “If that had been positive, then I might have had to think of a mastectomy. But mine was not positive, so I only needed a lumpectomy and radiation.”
Genetic testing can inform medical oncologists as to the drug choices they make, Turner said.
“You’re kind of venturing into the concept of personalized medicine, where the treatment plan is personalized to each patient,” he said. “That’s a process that’s somewhat in its infancy now but is starting to gain in our ability to do that.”
On Friday, Jan. 7, Kauffman had a lumpectomy, which was performed by Turner. She headed for home at about 3 p.m. that same day.
“I felt really good. There was no pain afterward. Maybe by Saturday night I could tell the pain block was wearing off, maybe a little bit. But I felt really good,” she said, adding with a laugh, “I had taken three weeks off from work. It was like a mini vacation.”
Before starting radiation, she met with Dr. Victor Vogel, breast cancer specialist at Geisinger, who prescribed Tamoxifen, which Kauffman will continue for some time.
On February 14 she started four weeks of radiation, five days a week, but even that did not greatly affect her lifestyle. She stopped in at Geisinger Cancer Center, in Lewisburg, for the 10-minute treatments every morning before heading to work.
“I had very little side effects from that,” she said. “No radiation burns.”
Radiation is necessary with a lumpectomy, Turner said, because cancer doesn’t grow as a single lump, getting bigger and bigger.
“There are actually cells that go out away from where the solid part of the tumor is, and so you have these scattered cells that are close to the tumor but are not on the tumor,” he said. “It’s individual cells. It’s nothing that would show up on an image at all. It’s not a mass.”
And that’s where radiation comes in, destroying those scattered cells after a lumpectomy, Turner said. Research has proven radiation is effective after a lumpectomy because without it, the local recurrence rates are as high as 30 percent.
“Whereas if you give radiation after a lumpectomy, then the local recurrence rates drop down to around 5 percent, which is equivalent to mastectomy,” Turner said. “And so that’s how we determine that lumpectomy is as effective as mastectomy.”
Cancer-free
Kauffman finished her radiation treatments in mid-March, saw Vogel again in April, had another mammogram in August, and will see Turner again in February.
“Pretty much, I guess you could say I am cancer-free at this point. It almost seems too simple,” she said, adding, “It could have been much worse. It was not an invasive cancer. I have a lot to be thankful for.”
She has a 1 in 100 percent chance of the cancer returning, so she intends to be diligent about follow-up appointments and future screening tests.
“But it’s not something I worry about,” she said. “I’m almost at that point where it’s not something I think about every day.”
She’s grateful for the technology that enabled care providers to find such a minor calcification, saying she doesn’t know how long it would have taken for it to grow into a lump big enough to be noticed.
“We have the technology to pick things like that up,” she said. “That would be the main takeaway. It’s a very simple procedure to go through, and it might make a huge difference in the kind of outcome you have.”