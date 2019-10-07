LEWISBURG — Even after mammograms discovered two tiny, cancerous tumors in her breast, Kathy Lahr, of Montandon, felt fortunate in having caught the cancer at an early stage, before it had a chance to spread.
Because she has two cousins with the BRCA2 genes who are currently being treated for breast cancer, she opted for a bilateral mastectomy performed by Dr. John F. Turner, medical director of the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health, in conjunction with reconstructive surgery by Christian A. Kauffman, MD, chair of the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery for the Geisinger Surgery Institute.
Kathy and her husband, Bernie Lahr, both 68, were grateful for the guidance they received at both hospitals, and offer the following tips:
• “When you know you’re tired, rest. When you’re told to go back to normal activity slowly, ‘slowly’ is the key word,” Kathy said.
She was a little surprised at feeling exhausted post-surgery, but reminded herself there is no need to push, saying, “You’ve survived something pretty phenomenal, so go with it.”
• Bernie Lahr said the greatest advice he heard was to stay off the internet. “It would send you into a panic,” he said.
Some sites do offer sound advice, Dr. Turner said. Two he recommends are the Mayo Clinic (www.mayoclinic.org) and the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).