It’s been a rough two years for our children and teenagers. The COVID-19 pandemic has imposed lockdowns, in-home learning, isolation, masks, canceled or modified events and various restrictions on what young people need most — simply interacting with each other.
So it must have felt like a refreshing breeze blowing through the Warrior Run School District near Turbotville on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
That was the day when nearly 300 students from 12 school districts gathered at Warrior Run for the Jostens Renaissance Student Leadership Workshop — an opportunity for students to discuss ideas on how to make positive impacts on school culture and climate.
Students from Warrior Run, Milton, Shikellamy, Berwick, Montoursville, South Williamsport, Bloomsburg, Montgomery, Loyalsock, Canton and Greenwood school districts and St. Joseph School gathered, interacted, and no-doubt, made new friends during the three-hour event in the Warrior Run middle and high school buildings.
Organizers said the event is designed to provide proven ideas for making a positive impact on their school’s culture and climate by enabling collaborative time to create action plans and share ideas. Students were able to brainstorm ideas to improve school culture and be more inclusive. For example, students could plan events, such as a special needs prom, a way to promote inclusivity for all students in the school.
“Students want to have a voice,” said Dr. Phil Campbell, the keynote speaker for the event.
“Everywhere I go, students feel like they don’t have that voice,” said Campbell, who has been an educator for 16 years, serving as a teacher, coach, athletic director, principal and public speaker. “They want someone who shares their viewpoints, who’s willing to take a risk and look at education in a different light than it was 30 to 40 years ago.”
Scott Geesy, a representative for Jostens, a company known for their interaction with, and products for students and school-related events, said the Renaissance Student Leadership Workshop has been around for 30 years and “it’s never been more important.”
Now more than ever, students need events like this. They need the positive atmosphere, the joy of collaboration, opportunities to meet new friends and the fulfillment that comes with achievement and results.
They need each other.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.