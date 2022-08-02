Brenda J. (Legradi) McCarthy, 64, of Lewisburg, entered into rest Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Brenda was born Aug. 28, 1957, in Philadelphia, a daughter of Helen (Rothrock) Legradi-Yocum, of New Jersey. She was a 1975 graduate of Lewistown Area High School. On Aug. 24, 1985, she married David McCarthy, who survives.
Brenda was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She cared about everyone who entered her life.
In addition to her husband of 36 years, she is survived by two daughters, Alyssa (Eris) Naco, of Iowa and Brooke McCarthy and her significant other Austin Wilcox, of Maryland; two grandchildren, Aria and Elliott Naco; one brother, Mike Legradi of Lewistown; two sisters, Susan (Ed) Shanahan, of California and Kathi (Jeff) Mantell, of New Jersey; one brother-in-law, Frank McCarthy; one sister-in-law, Donna (Wayne) Krause; and many nieces and nephews.
Brenda was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Lori Legradi; her stepfather, Rudy Yocum; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ann and Paul McCarthy.
Services will be announced at a later date by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Brenda to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112, or to the Kidney Foundation of Central Pennsylvania, 900 S. Arlington Ave., No. 134A, Harrisburg, PA 17109.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.