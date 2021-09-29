Brenda Kay “Nana” (Scholl) Shahin, 60, of Selinsgrove, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia.
She was born May 24, 1961, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Charles Scholl and Mary (Oyster) Scholl. On Aug. 4, 2001, Brenda married the love of her life, Sobhi Shahin. They recently celebrated 20 years of a beautiful and loving marriage.
Brenda had previously been employed in the control and inspection department at National Beef and as a childcare “Nana” at her daughter’s childcare, Jenny Baney Family Home Child Care in Sunbury.
She was a member of the Hummels Wharf Fire Company in Selinsgrove. Her hobbies include attending yard sales, shopping, cooking, baking, and attending carnivals to listen to the bands play. She loved horses and had a special bond with her horse, Pokey.
Although she enjoyed many hobbies, Brenda’s greatest enjoyment was her family and spending special times with her precious grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband; three children, Timothy A. Baney, Jenny E. Baney, and Amy R. Wells and her husband Jarmarrow; stepchildren, Rania Shahin and her husband Douglas, Reham Shahin and her husband Hany Khalil, Mohamed Shahin, Hadir Shahin and her husband Hassan; precious grandchildren, Shovonne E. Moten, Aliyah M. Moten, Hannah Aiesha, Ameiir J. Uhuru, Amari J. Uhuru, Jen Shahin, Malek Khalil, Yassin Khalil, and Lila Douglas; brothers and sisters, Anna Willis and her husband George, Nancy Bickhart and her husband Jerry, Janice Beaver and her husband Dave, Lisa Reichner and her husband Frank, and Larry Scholl; close friends, Julie Neiswender and Alice Reed; close cousin, Melissa Williams; and her two cats that she loved dearly, Blue and Emma.
Brenda is preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters, Charles “Butch” Scholl, Diane Hannity, Patty Scholl, and two brothers in infancy; nieces and nephews, Crystal Gordon, Tony Swartz, Brian Scholl, and Teasia Long; an aunt, Linda Mantz; and her loving pets, Pokey and Fluffy.
A visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 4, from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by a funeral service beginning at 3 p.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.