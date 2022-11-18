Brenda L. Conrad, 83, of Millerstown, entered eternal life Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at her residence with her loving family by her side.
Brenda was born Jan. 21, 1939, in Boyertown, a daughter of the late Adam Wade and Helen (Flicker) Wade. On Oct. 17, 1958, she married the love of her life, Rodney Elwood Conrad.
She graduated from Amity High School. Brenda enjoyed more than 40 years of dairy farming with Rodney and her family. She took great pride in breeding and managing her Holstein herd, but her real pride and joy was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She encouraged everyone to strive for their very best and enjoyed attending family sporting events. Brenda was always busy including being a Cub Scout Den Mother, 4-H Leader, dairy promoter, wrestling club booster, school volunteer, and master family planner.
Brenda is survived by her husband of 64 years, Rodney E. Conrad; her four children, Michael Conrad and his wife Audrey of Millerstown, Jeffrey Conrad and his husband Jeffrey Sulloway of Boston, Mass., Lori Johnson of Brookville, Fla., and Beth Miller and her husband Shawn of Pittsburgh; 11 grandchildren, Danielle and Sonny Ciccolini of Lewistown, Bobbie and Amos Kerstetter of Richfield, Billie and Vaughn Ross of Millerstown, Matt and Kara Conrad of Richfield, Rachel and Will Brandt of Brooksville, Fla., Andrew Johnson of Medford, Mass., Tyler Erhard and Kara Donaldson of Millerstown, Cody Erhard and Kylee Minium of Mifflintown, Ashlyn and Chris Lenig of Millerstown, Clayton Erhard of Kansas City, Mo., and Roni Miller of Pittsburgh; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, great-grandson, Otto Conrad; son-in-law, Gordon Miller; two sisters, Florence Royer and Shirley Drumheller; and four brothers, Dave Wade, Ronnie Wade, Barry Wade, and Eugene Wade.
A viewing will be held Monday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853, with Pastor Britt Stimeling officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Juniata County 4-H, PO Box 147, Mifflintown, PA 17059 or Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Interment will immediately follow the funeral service in the Faith Lutheran Cemetery.