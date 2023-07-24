Brenda McAllister, 63, of Sunbury, passed away Sunday July 23, 2023, in her home.
She was born to June Wilt and the late Gene Bowman on Nov. 24, 1959.
Brenda is survived by her mother; sons, Joshua Funk and partner Michael Deery, and Matthew Funk and wife Jessica and their children, Declan and Lachlan Funk; and stepbrother, Rodd Wilt.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Fred Wilt; and husband, Rodney McAllister.
As per her wishes, all services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zweier Funeral Home to defray funeral expenses.