Bret A. Diehl, 63, of Ninth Street, Sunbury, passed away Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Bret was born March 6, 1960, a son of the late David D. Diehl and Helen B. Woodcock. On Oct. 10, 2010, he married Jennifer C. Neff, who survives.
He was a member of Shikellamy High School class of 1978.
Bret owned and operated Superior Painting and Contracting.
He was of the Lutheran faith and a life member of the East End Hose Company.
Bret enjoyed motorcycles, stained glass and traveling.
He is survived by his stepmother, Mary E. Diehl; one son, one brother and two sisters-in-law, David D. and Kim Diehl, and Karen Ranck; three uncles and two aunts, Thomas H. Diehl, Vernon and Carol Woodcock, Lessie and Harry Miller; nieces and nephews, Damien (Akie) Diehl, Sarah (Daniel) Bitner, Alex Ranck (Dylan Furlano), Crystal Hollenbach (Chris Hurler); great nieces and nephews, Trinity, Trevin, Tori, and Teagan Hollenbach, Calyssa and Ryker Hurler, numerous cousins, and his beloved cats, Samantha, Little Joey and Gracie.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his special uncle and aunt, Adam and Elizabeth Bower; uncle and aunts, Jerald Diehl (Carol) and Sally Diehl; and nephew, Benjamin Ranck.
Friends and family may visit from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where the funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. with Pastor David Dressler officiating.
Interment will follow in Pomfret Manor Cemetery.
Donations in Bret’s memory may be made to Mostly Mutts, mostlymuttsonline.com.