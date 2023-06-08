Bret Michael "Mikey" Umbel, 44, of Mifflinburg, entered into the arms of Jesus, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital. His parents were by his side while he peacefully left this world. He will now spend eternity doing all the things that he could never do in his life on this earth.
He was born Nov. 3, 1978, in Lewisburg, a son of Bret and Kathy Umbel of Mifflinburg.
Mike was a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High class of 2000, where he was enrolled in the life skills program. After school, he attended SUNCOM industries for many years.
A highlight for Mike in the summer was to attend Wesley Forest Special Needs Camp, where he enjoyed crafts, games, swimming, and worship. He very much enjoyed going for long walks. After living at home for 41 years, Mike moved into a group home where he made several new friends. Mike had many physical challenges but you rarely saw him without a smile. He is now reunited in heaven with several former classmates, including Freddy, Ivan, Joseph, and Marian.
Mike and the family would like to thank the many compassionate caregivers that they have been blessed with over the years.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Erica Umbel of Millhiem; a sister and brother-in-law, Emilee and Andy Kurtz of Mifflinburg; five nieces and nephews, Sydney and Claire Umbel, Lincoln, Bayleigh and Tucker Kurtz; and paternal grandfather, William Umbel and his wife Joan of Wyomissing. He is also survived by numerous aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Patsy Umbel; and maternal grandparents, Joseph McElroy and Rosalie Roush.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., Mifflinburg, where the memorial service will be held at 4, with his uncle, Rev. Dr. William T. Umbel officiating.
Interment will be in the Mifflinburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mike's memory may be sent to Wesley Forest Special Needs Camp, Susquehanna Conference, c/o Camp & Retreat Ministry, 303 Mulberry Dr., Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 or Union County Special Education School, 1004 Spruce Run Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
To share in Mike's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.