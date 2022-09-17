The Associated Press
MILWAUKEE — Brandon Woodruff provided a major boost for the Milwaukee Brewers’ injury-riddled pitching staff.
Woodruff struck out 10 in eight innings and Willy Adames hit a three-run homer as the Brewers defeated the New York Yankees 4-1 on Saturday night.
The big performance by Woodruff came one night after the Brewers had to use seven pitches in a 7-6 victory over the Yankees. The Brewers are trying to remain in playoff contention with three starting pitchers (Freddy Peralta, Eric Lauer and Aaron Ashby) on the injured list.
“The pitching situation we’re in, of course, it helps a lot,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We got through a game, we won another game without using a bunch of guys.”
New York slugger Aaron Judge went 1 for 3 with a double and a walk to remain at 57 homers. Judge is four homers from tying Roger Maris’ American League record of 61.
Judge’s batting average is at .311 as he contends for the Triple Crown. Judge leads the AL in homers and RBIs (123). Minnesota’s Luis Arraez (.316) has the AL’s top batting average.
“Stats are something that you look at at the end of the year and kind of evaluate how the season went,” Judge said. “Looking at stats, looking at numbers during the year, all it’s going to do is drag you down and get you not focused on the right thing, which is to help the team win the game.”
The game included a bizarre moment in the third inning when Yankees first baseman Marwin Gonzalez was hit on the helmet by a throw from catcher Victor Caratini while standing in the batter’s box.
Caratini had just received a pitch and was attempting to get the ball back to Woodruff (11-4), but the catcher’s throw instead struck the left-handed-hitting Gonzalez on the left side of his head, causing the batter’s helmet to pop off.
Gonzalez was examined by a Yankees athletic trainer for a few minutes before being removed from the game. Caratini reacted apologetically as soon as his throw hit Gonzalez.
Gonzalez left the Yankees’ 7-6 loss to the Brewers on Friday due to an illness.
Blue Jays 6, Orioles 3
TORONTO — Raimel Tapia hit a three-run double, José Berríos pitched six innings to remain unbeaten against Baltimore, and the Blue Jays strengthened their position atop the AL wild card standings. George Springer had two hits and two RBIs and Matt Chapman drove in a run and scored a run as Toronto improved to 13-4 in September, winning for the sixth time in seven meetings with Baltimore (75-69).
Royals 9, Red Sox 0
BOSTON — Brady Singer pitched out of a bases-loaded, nobody out jam in the third and finished with six strong innings to lead the Royals to a victory. Singer won his fifth straight decision. He allowed five singles and a walk while striking out five.
It was the second straight start without allowing a run for the 26-year-old College World Series champion from Florida. MJ Melendez and Vinnie Pasquantino had three hits apiece for the Royals. Rich Hill took the loss for Boston.
Rays 5, Rangers 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Taylor Walls homered, six Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a six-hitter. Tampa Bay remained 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the top AL wild card.
The Rays hold a 5 1/2-game advantage over Baltimore, which is fourth in the race for the three wild cards. Jonah Heim homered and Jon Gray allowed two runs and two hits over 4 1/3 innings in his second start since returning from a left oblique strain for Texas. The Rangers fell to 63-82 and were assured their sixth consecutive losing season. It extends the longest streak since the team moved to Texas from Washington in 1972.
A’s 8, Astros 5
HOUSTON — Seth Brown homered and drove in four runs, Cole Irvin overcame a rocky start and the Athletics beat the Astros.
Tony Kemp had three hits and scored three runs as Oakland won for the fourth time in 15 games this month, and snapped Houston’s six-game winning streak a day after the Astros clinched a postseason berth. Brown’s three-run homer in the fifth gave Oakland a 6-4 lead. He had an RBI double in the seventh.
Houston’s magic number to clinch the AL West remained at four. Aledmys Diaz, Kyle Tucker and Trey Mancini homered in the Astros’ four-run first, and Yordan Alvarez went deep for the fourth time in two games.
White Sox 4, Tigers 3
DETROIT — Yoan Moncada hit a tiebreaking single in a two-run 11th inning, and the White Sox beat Detroit after losing to the Tigers in extra innings in the series opener.
With the score 2-2, Elvis Andrus reached on a bunt single leading off the 11th. Gregory Soto failed to pick up the bunt on the left side of the mound as automatic runner Selby Zavala advanced to third. Moncada hit an RBI single, José Abreu struck out and, after a double steal, Eloy Jiménez’s sacrifice fly gave Chicago a 4-2 lead.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Mets 4, Pirates 3
NEW YORK — Eduardo Escobar hit an early three-run homer, Chris Bassitt pitched six shutout innings for his 14th win. New York maintained its one-game lead in the NL East over the Atlanta Braves, who defeated Philadelphia 4-3. The Mets have won the first three games of a four-game series against last-place Pittsburgh after getting swept at home by the Chicago Cubs.
Pete Alonso drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth for his 114th RBI, adding to his NL high. Mets batters were hit by pitches four times, including Jeff McNeil twice. New York has been plunked 101 times this season, most in the majors and four shy of the big league record set by Cincinnati last year.
Braves 4, Phillies 3
ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. homered and drove in four runs off Aaron Nola and flashed some fancy defense in right field. The victory was dampened because of a broken right pinky finger sustained by second baseman Ozzie Albies, who appeared to be injured sliding head-first safely into second base in the fourth inning.
Acuña went deep for the second straight game, making it 2-0 in the third and tagging Nola for a two-run double in the fourth. He ran forward and stretched out to strand the bases loaded by robbing Bryce Harper of extra bases in the fifth with Atlanta leading 4-0.
Rockies 3, Cubs 1
CHICAGO — Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking triple and scored in a two-run ninth, and the Rockies earned a rare road win. Blackmon drove in pinch runner Garrett Hampson with a triple to the right-field corner against Adbert Alzolay (0-1) after C.J. Cron walked with one out. He then scored on a single by Elias Díaz, making it 3-1.
Cardinals sweep
ST. LOUIS — Andrew Knizner scored on a throwing error by Reds center fielder Nick Senzel, who was playing third base in a five-man infield in the 11th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 to earn a doubleheader sweep. José Quintana allowed two hits, hit a batter, and struck out six in eight innings.
The Cardinals beat the Reds 5-1 in the opener
Nationals 5, Marlins 3
WASHINGTON — Lane Thomas got things started with a leadoff homer for the Nationals and they ended up hitting four solo shots . The Nationals have the worst record in the majors and entered Saturday’s game with just 122 homers in 2022.
Padres 2, Diamondbacks 0
PHOENIX — Luis Campusano hit his first homer of the season, Joe Musgrove won for the second time in three months.
San Diego moved within a half-game of Philadelphia for the second NL wild card and remained 1 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the third and final spot