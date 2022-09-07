Brian Adam Badman, 37, of Sunbury, passed away Aug. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia due to respiratory failure from silica exposure.
Brian was born Sept. 10, 1984. He was a kind, generous man who would go out of his way to help others. Even in his death he chose to give a second chance at life to those in need, and even donated his lungs to further research silicosis. He was so full of life you could usually find Brian singing, dancing and being a goof. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his twin daughters.
Brian is survived by his fiancée, Jennifer Weirick; his daughters, Brileigh and Brielle Badman; his un-biological children, Ryan, Brayden, and Rayce; sister, Angel and Justin Shambach; brothers, Christopher and Melissa Badman, George Badman, John and Amie Badman, Demon Badman; his parents, John and Shirley Badman, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Lillian Badman and William Erdly and Dorothy Brown; aunt, Cheryl Badman; uncles, Thomas, Arthur and Terry Badman, Truman and Bill Erdly.
Services will be private.