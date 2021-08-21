Brian C. Hoedle, 50, of Route 104, of Mount Pleasant Mills, passed away on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at his home after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born June 26, 1971, in Lewisburg, a son of Gloria (Strine) Hoedle and the late Kenneth F. Hoedle.
Brian was a 1989 graduate of Middleburg High School. On May 9, 2014, He married the former Tara S. Hersh, who survives.
Brian was employed in the construction industry and, until his illness, had been employed at River Valley Builders. He loved to hunt, fish and hang out with his buddies in his man cave. His greatest joy came from his family and especially his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are son Trevor Hoedle and fiancé Regina Reiter, and grandchildren Penelope “Nellie” and Ellie Ray; son Trenton Hoedle and fiancé Gabby Selleck and grandson Camden; son Tristan Hoedle and granddaughter Giavonna; stepdaughter, Rialey Sauerwein; and sisters Leslie Gemberling and Janice (Wes) Schleig, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m. outdoors at the Meiserville Inn. A time of fellowship and luncheon will be held after the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Brian’s memory may be made to his wife, Tara Hoedle, 3739 Route 104, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853.
Arrangements by The Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, Pa.