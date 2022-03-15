Brian Eugene Kerstetter, 58, of Port Trevorton, passed away March 4, 2022.
He was born Sept. 10, 1963, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Robert F. Kerstetter and Christabelle C. (Knouse) Maynard.
Brian was a graduate of Middleburg High School, S.U.N. Area Vo-Tech in New Berlin, and Triangle Tech Business School in Sunbury. He worked for Ken-Tech in Selinsgrove, T.R.W in Danville, and Bimbo Bakery in Northumberland.
He was a member of Liverpool American Legion Post No. 364 and the Legion Riders, Selinsgrove Moose Lodge No. 1172, and Hunter’s Valley Sportsman Club. Brian enjoyed being with friends, hunting, and working on automobiles.
Brian is survived by his companion, Penny Fisher; his brothers, Wayne R. Kerstetter (Nance) of Maine, Anthony D. Kerstetter of Selinsgrove, Roger S. Kerstetter and Douglas L. Kerstetter (Valerie) of Mount Pleasant Mills; nieces and nephews.
Per Brian’s wishes, there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend sincere thanks to physical therapy at Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger Medical Center and Cindy, and the Parkinson’s Class at Titan.
Memorials can be made in Brian’s name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, N.Y. 10153-4777.
The family is being assisted by the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mount Pleasant Mills.