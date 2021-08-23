Brian K. Hamm, 24, of Montgomery, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at his home.
Born in Lewisburg on Aug. 25, 1996, he was a son of Michael Hamm of New Columbia and the late Jennifer (Linn) Hamm.
Brian was a graduate of Milton High School and had worked in construction. He loved to go fishing, work on cars and ride motorcycles.
In addition to his father, he is survived by two daughters, Lola Hamm and Sophie Hamm; two brothers, Rylan Hamm of Milton and Jace Hamm of New Columbia; a sister, Mia Hamm of New Columbia; and maternal grandparents, Butch and Marie Linn of Milton.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
