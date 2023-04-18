Brian K. Strawser, 50, entered eternal rest Friday, April 14, 2023, at his home in Liverpool.
He was born Jan. 24, 1973, in Harrisburg, a son of Rodney K. and Cynthia L. (Wagner) Strawser. On May 31, 1997, Brian married Lisa Ann (Bates) Strawser.
Brian graduated in 1996 from Penn State University with a degree in electrical engineering, and he also graduated from John Hopkins University with a dual master’s degree in computer science and electrical engineering. He was employed at Susquehanna Sprinklers in Liverpool. Brian was a member of Liverpool Bible Baptist Church.
He enjoyed all kinds of sports, and especially basketball. Brian dearly loved his family and spending special times with them.
Brian is survived by his wife, Lisa Ann Strawser; two daughters, Taylor Ann Strawser and Sarah Elizabeth Strawser; his parents, Rodney and Cynthia Strawser; and his sister, Cortney Anne Strawser.
He was preceded in passing by his twin children, Brian Keith Strawser and Elizabeth Ann Strawser; paternal grandparents, Glenn and Ruby Strawser; and maternal grandparents, Harvey and Anna Wagner.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 22, at 11 a.m. at the Liverpool Bible Baptist Church, 1148 Route 104, Liverpool, PA 17045.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Brian would be greatly appreciated to assist with his children’s higher education expenses. Please kindly forward your contributions to Lisa A. Strawser, 5 Devon Court, Sterling, VA 20165, or, if you prefer, you can forward your contributions to the general fund for his church, Liverpool Bible Baptist Church, 1148 Route 104, Liverpool, PA 17045.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 606 N. Front St., Liverpool, has been entrusted with assisting the family with the arrangements.