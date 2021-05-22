SELINSGROVE — Alex Bright dove under Briggs Danner with two laps to go to take the lead on his way to the win in the USAC East Coast Wingless Sprint Car feature Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway.
Danner shot to the lead of the USAC Sprint Car race from the outside pole followed by Kenny Miller, Bright, Mark Smith and Steven Drevicki.
Bright soon moved to second, but lost sight of Danner who had a half-track lead.
With 10 laps to go, Bright drew in on Danner in lapped traffic. The pair slashed through lapped traffic racing side by side at times until the caution flew again on lap 22.
“When I caught him in traffic I said ‘Ho Boy, here we go,’” Bright said. “He was a little better than me, and I tried to keep up.”
Bright used the restart to dive under Danner going into the first turn.
“I knew I had to take my shot,” Bright said.
Bright slid up in front of Danner and into the lead. Going into turn three, Danner tested Bright again but could not get by the veteran.
Bright took the checkered flag 1.1 seconds in front of Danner, Carmen Perigo, Smith and Miller.
Andrew Yoder came from deep in the pack to win the Limited Late Model race.
Yoder worked his way forward and was soon running second, while last week’s winner Devin Hart moved into the top five after starting 15th.
Yoder ran uncontested for his second win of the season and the 50th of his career.
The 305 Sprint Car and Roadrunner feature were waiting to take the speedway at press time.