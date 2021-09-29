Brigitte A. Gunter, 72, of Winfield, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born Nov. 3, 1948, in Rommerskirchen, Germany, a daughter of the late Heinz and Johanna (Rompa) Weinhold. She was married for almost 50 years to Wolfgang Gunter who survives.
Brigitte and Wolfgang lived and traveled in Europe, the United States, and Asia, including five years in Beijing, China.
Her kindness made the world a better place.
In addition to her husband, Brigitte is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Peer and Katelyn Gunter; and two grandchildren, Maggie Flynn, and Eiven.
At the family’s request no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Brigitte’s memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.