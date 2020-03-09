PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Mark Hall has lost just six times during his Penn State career, the most recent occurring at the hands of Iowa’s Michael Kemerer earlier this season.
Hall got a measure of revenge Sunday at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships.
The Nittany Lions senior defeated Kemerer with an 8-5 decision in the 174-pound championship bout at Rutgers Athletic Center. A three-time Big Ten champion, Hall heads to nationals with an eye on a second national title — and another potential matchup with Kemerer.
Penn State freshman Aaron Brooks followed Hall’s conference crown with his own at 184 pounds.
Penn State will send seven wrestlers to the NCAA Championships on March 19-21. Hall and Brooks will be joined by Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Vincenzo Joseph, Shakur Rasheed and Jarod Verkleeren in Minneapolis.
Joseph won national titles in 2017 and 2018, and he advanced to the national finals last season. Hall claimed a national championship in 2017. He’s a three-time national championship finalist.
Penn State finished fourth with 107 points, snapping the Nittany Lions’ streak of four consecutive Big Ten titles.
Iowa claimed the Big Ten championship with 157.5 points, ahead of Nebraska (132) and Ohio State (112).
“I’m more concerned that we wrestle great at the Big Ten (Tournament) because we want to wrestle well in Minneapolis,” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said. “That’s not to take anything away, because we’re going with seven instead of 10 ... I think the guys are ready to go; we just have to do what we want. It’s about, ‘Let’s be the best we can be all the time.’ Everyone says that, and it makes for a great theme, but we want to do it.”
Hall said the change in the outcome Sunday wasn’t necessarily in preparing differently for Kemerer. Rather, it was with himself.
“It’s not what I figured out; I just kind of found out who I am,” Hall said. “The first time, I was just really excited about the dual and awesome atmosphere. Even then, I just think the adjustment was I had a chance to have a big lead in that (previous) match — a six-point move right in the beginning — and maybe pin him, and I didn’t take it.
“This time, I know who I am. I know (if) I get a five- or six-point lead on anybody, I just believe I have good enough defense and a high-powered offense that’s going to keep that lead for me.”
The loss was the first of the year for Kemerer, a product of Franklin Regional.
Brooks defeated Michigan State’s Cameron Caffey via a 3-2 decision. Brooks tied the score at one with an escape in the third period, and he scored a takedown with 15 seconds remaining to claim the title.
“This is really rewarding at the big level for a freshman in college,” Brooks said. “It lets you know I’m here, and people know I’m here. ... Every time I go out there, coach tells us to make sure they don’t want to wrestle you again. So when I wrestle you, I want to make it so the next time we wrestle, you don’t want to be out there.”
Brooks and Hall were named First-Team All-Big Ten selections following the tournament.
A takedown by Iowa’s Alex Marinelli with 10 seconds remaining in the third period gave the No. 2-ranked Hawkeye enough of a cushion to buffer a last-second escape point from Nittany Lions top-seeded Vincenzo Joseph to earn a 3-2 decision in the 165-pound final.
Sunday’s pairing was the fourth between Joseph and Marinelli overall and second this season. It split their record this year to 1-1 after Joseph earned a 7-5 decision during the dual meet.
“In that last meet, I didn’t respect him enough in that over-under position,” Marinelli said. “Now, when I’m there, that better be there or I’m getting out of there.”
Penn State’s Lee earned a match-defining win over Ohio State’s Luke Pletcher at the Bryce Jordan Center on Feb. 15 to help the Nittany Lions to victory. Lee (No. 1) and Pletcher (No. 2) met for the second time this year on Sunday in the 141-pound championship bout, and the second time proved the charm for the Buckeye.
Pletcher bested Lee with a 6-5 decision to split his bouts this year against the Penn State junior.
Lee and Pletcher wrested to a 3-3 stalemate at the end of the first period before Pletcher added an escape point in the second. A Pletcher takedown in the third period was enough to secure a 6-5 victory.
Penn State sophomore Bravo-Young wrestled tight against Northwestern’s Sebastian Rivera (No. 5) early in their 133-pound championship bout before Rivera notched a takedown in the second period to give him a 4-2 advantage. Rivera tacked on three more points in the third period to nab a 7-2 decision.
No. 8 Verkleeren (149) went 2-2 on Sunday to claim a ninth-place finish for Penn State. Rasheed (No. 6) took an injury default after the first period of his third-place bout with Iowa’s Jacob Warner (No. 3) at 197.