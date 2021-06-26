Losing his junior track and field season to the COVID-19 pandemic was just the beginning for Mason Brubaker.
After it appeared that high school sports would return, the Shikellamy senior got geared up for his final football season only to learn that fate had other plans. Brubaker separated his shoulder in the preseason in August, and lost his senior year of football.
“Every kid dreams of playing their senior year of football and I missed out on that, but the pole vault to me is more important so I focused on that and tried to do well,” he said.
Everything finally came together this year for Brubaker, who capped a tremendous senior season by winning the bronze medal in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 3A pole vault championship last month at Shippensburg University.
His outstanding performances this season earned Brubaker the honor of being named The Daily Item’s Boys Field Athlete of the Year.
The son of Dave and Kris Brubaker will continue his track and field career at the University of Rhode Island. The Rams just won their 25th Atlantic 10 championship under 39-year coach John Copeland, who announced his retirement after the meet.
Brubaker will compete as a true freshman, and he said his personal best of 15 feet, 2 inches puts him second on the team, and the vaulter ahead of him is a senior.
Brubaker also expects to compete in the long jump.
At the behest of his coaches, Brubaker competed not only in the vault, but the hurdles, the long jump and relays, trying to score more points for the team.
“I wasn’t very fond of it (at first), but in the grand scheme of things, it makes you a better athlete,” he said. “Running down the runway in the long jump should help with the pole vault, which I think it did this year, honestly. I had never jumped before except one meet during indoor season.
“I came in just trying to get points for the team.”
The Braves went undefeated, and won the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I title.
Coach Jonny Evans recalled calling Brubaker in January to talk about his new role.
“We knew he was going to try long jump. He had done it indoors. I told him ‘I need you to learn how to hurdle,’” Evans said. “It was his least favorite event, but he worked really hard in the hurdles all year long in both the intermediates and the highs, and he also ran in the 4x4.”
Despite not liking the event, Brubaker focused on the impact he could have on the team.
“Mason never shied away from competition,” Evans said. “Mason would do whatever I asked. He’s a great kid.”
As a sophomore in 2019, Brubaker showed the Shikellamy coaches that he could very well become the next great Braves pole vaulter.
After finishing second to teammate Tanner Shaw in the District 4 pole vault championship as a freshman, Brubaker won the D4 event as a sophomore and only a fall in the box in the state championship meet prevented him from getting a medal. He finished ninth.
“He had something to prove after his sophomore season, and he came back strong as a junior and placed in the state indoor championship, only to have his junior season taken away,” Evans said.
Evans noted that Brubaker went to as many indoor meets as he could find last winter, although there were not many. Nevertheless, he was named to the Pennsylvania Coaches Association winter all-state track team “which was an outstanding accomplishment for him.”
Competing indoors was a big help to Brubaker, he said, especially with this year’s PIAA pole vault in 3A moved inside because of the rain.
“There are so many curveballs that (competing) outdoors throws at you that indoors doesn’t,” he said. “The facilities are nice. A lot of places (at high school meets), the pits and runways are horrible where all indoor meets are at colleges.”
Evans knew about Brubaker when he was in middle school because had coached his sister, Elise, a 2016 Shikellamy graduate. The older Brubaker, a standout soccer player, was a middle-distance runner and javelin thrower for the Braves, and played soccer at Wilkes and Widener universities.
Evans said that one of Brubaker’s goals as a senior was to break the school record. He did that with his still personal-best 15-2 in April at the Jack Roddick Invitational at Shippensburg University, breaking the record of 15 feet, set by Nick Fegley in 1998.
“My goal was to jump 15-6 at states and I came real close to doing it twice but I couldn’t close it. If I would have jumped 15-6, I would have won,” said Brubaker, who also trains at VaultWorX in Camp Hill.
“But my name’s on the board up there now. I got it done.”