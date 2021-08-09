Bruce A. Snyder Sr., 69, of Selinsgrove, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side.
He was born Nov. 25, 1951, in Sunbury, a son of the late Andrew E. and Doris (Aucker) Snyder. On Feb. 1, 2003, he married the former Teresa P. Freed who survives.
Bruce was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School with the class of 1969.
He worked with Jerry Valentine Plumbing and Heating in Kreamer for 43 years until his retirement in 2012.
Bruce was a member of St. Paul’s “Verdilla” United Church of Christ, Selinsgrove.
He was a member of Free and Accepted Masons LaFayette Lodge 194, Selinsgrove, and the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1229, Middleburg. Bruce was also a member of the Kreamer Sportsman Club, Roosters Corner Sportsman Club, and he enjoyed his time at Generations Hunting Club in Potter County. Bruce was an avid hunter and fisherman. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his loving family.
In addition to his wife Teresa, Bruce is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Bruce Jr. and Tammy Snyder of Selinsgrove, Cody and Chanel Snyder of Middleburg, Adam and Jennifer Freed of Selinsgrove; one daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Matthew Swineford of Selinsgrove; five grandchildren, Shiann Snyder, Kiera Reichley, Nathan Snyder, Alivia Freed, and Alexis Freed; one sister, Sara Riehl; stepmother, Hazel Snyder and her son and daughter-in-law, Ralph and Dottie Weiser.
Friends and family will be received from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove. A Masonic service will be held at 11 followed by the funeral service with Pastor Ronald Dressler and Pastor Amelia Price officiating.
Burial will follow in Fairview “Verdilla” Cemetery, Selinsgrove.