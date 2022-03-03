Bruce D. Weaver, 81, of Selinsgrove, passed away Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Sept. 17, 1940, in Sunbury, a son of the late John W. and Harriet L. (Lenig) Weaver. On Feb. 17, 1968, he married the former Shirley M. Beard who survives. They were married for 54 years.
Bruce was raised in Port Trevorton. He was a graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School, class of 1958. In his early years, he was employed at Selinsgrove Motors and then opened his own business, Bruce Weaver’s Body Shop. He spent the remaining years up until retirement at the Selinsgrove Area School District, where he was a supervisor of maintenance.
Bruce was known as a true family man. He was known for his infectious smile and always had a joke to share. Bruce also loved making his daily rounds to the local fire companies to “sign the book.”
Surviving in addition to his wife, Shirley, are two daughters and one son, Michele Lesher and husband Wayne of Fort Myers, Florida, Dana Weaver and wife Michele of Denver, North Carolina, and Andrea Merante and husband Jim of Marlton, New Jersey. Also surviving are one sister and one brother, Shirley Markley and John Weaver; grandchildren, Brad Lesher and wife Toni, Matt Lesher, Callee Lynch and husband Calan and Ava Merante; great-grandchildren, Hope Berggren, Zoie Ferrer, Jackson Lesher, and James Lynch; and great-great-grandchildren, Emilia Ferrer and Boone Berggren.
In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by one brother, Walter Weaver.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by a service at 1 p.m.