Bruce E. Snyder, 89, of Lewisburg, entered into rest Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at RiverWoods.
He was born Nov. 1, 1931, in Danville, a son of the late Edwin Snyder and Mary (Tyson) Snyder.
He was a graduate of Lewisburg High School Class of 1949.
Bruce worked at the former Pennsylvania House Furniture for 40 years as a material handler. During his working time there he served as vice president of the Local United Steelworkers Union.
He was a member of the National Rifle Association, and former member of United Church of Christ, West Milton.
He was an avid hunter and enjoyed going for rides in the mountains, and visiting the cabin in Bradford County.
Surviving are three children, Beth and Rick Hess of Gallop, New Mexico, Rachel Kahley of Sunbury, William D. and Pat Snyder of Middleburg; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Christian Kline, as well as his second wife, Geraldine Conrad; one son, Freeman Snyder Sr.; stillborn daughter, Patty Ann Snyder; granddaughter, Madison; and two brothers, Raymond Snyder and Clarence Snyder.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will follow at 11.
Interment will be in the Mazeppa Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bruce’s memory may be sent to RiverWoods, Benevolent Fund, 15 Ridgecrest Circle, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
To share in Bruce’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.