Bruce Lee Kerstetter, 69, of Sunbury, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at ManorCare Health Services, Sunbury.
He was born on Aug. 7, 1951 in Port Trevorton, the son of the late Albert Luther and Betty Jane (Foltz) Kerstetter. Bruce was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School.
He was self-employed as a truck driver. Bruce owned and operated Deerfield Trucking, Kreamer. He was previously employed for over 20 years at Poloron Homes, Middleburg and delivered saw blades for Dyno-saw, Kreamer.
Bruce was a life member of the Port Trevorton Fire Company. He was a member of Amazing Grace Community Church, Northumberland. Bruce enjoyed dirt track racing, hunting, wrestling, and attending picnics with family and friends.
He is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Ralph Henry and Alma Kerstetter of Northumberland; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Dorothy Mae Wagner of Selinsgrove and Diane Marie and Louis Costa of Sunbury; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Bruce was preceded in death by a brother, Christopher Allen Kerstetter; a sister, Faye Arlene Hipple, and a brother-in-law, Charles Wagner.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. all from Hope United Methodist Church, 1623 Main St., Port Trevorton. Officiating will be Pastor Darrin Hunt. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Port Trevorton. Memorial contributions may be made in loving memory of Bruce to a charity of the donor’s choosing.
The V. L. Seebold Funeral Home, Selinsgrove is assisting the family with the arrangements.