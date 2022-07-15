Bruce R. Stuck, 80, of Findlay, Ohio, passed away July 4, 2022.
He was born July 15, 1941, in Northumberland, Pa., to the late Samuel and Doris (Speese) Stuck. On June 19, 1960, he married Linda L. (Croft) Stuck who preceded his death on Jan. 14, 2018. They celebrated 57 years of marriage together.
Bruce was a 1959 graduate of Northumberland High School. He is survived by his sons, Donald H. (Nadia) Stuck of Apex, NC and Gregory A. (Diane) Stuck of Davenport, Fla.; his grandchildren, Adam Stuck, Amanda Fagan, Gregory Stuck II, Serena Stuck, Olivia Stuck, Tony Stuck, Andrea Stuck, and LoVie Stuck; great-grandchildren, Ethan Stuck, Noah Fagan, Parker Fagan, and Isabella Amato; and three brothers, Robert "Bob" Stuck, Thomas Stuck, and Albert Stuck of Northumberland.
He was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister, Arthur Stuck, George Stuck, Kenneth Stuck, and Doris Mertz, all of Northumberland.
Bruce was the only child that left the nest and never returned. Bruce took data processing courses on many subjects and left the farm to work for GTE Sylvania in Williamsport, Pa. in 1965. He began as a computer operator and programmer, and then became a systems programmer. GTE Sylvania became Phillips ECG, and he was transferred to Seneca Falls, NY in 1974. He later was transferred again to Ottawa, Ohio, were he worked until he retired at age 55.
Bruce was an inspiration to his children and grandchildren with his work ethic and determination to make a better life for his family. Bruce loved his late wife, Linda, until the day he died. Bruce died as a result of Alzheimer's disease.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 20, at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay, Ohio, and burial will be next to his late wife, Linda Stuck, in Maple Grove Cemetery, Findlay.