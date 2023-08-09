Brufene C. "Tom" Thoman Jr., 65, of Beavertown, passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with two of his many friends, Darrel and Trina Peters by his side.
He was born May 2, 1958, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Brufene C. Thoman Sr. and Shirley (Bickhart) Loss. He lived his entire life in Beavertown and spent his days working with his grandfather, Roy Thoman, building contractor, later at Wood-Mode, Thor Industries, Playworld, and Paper Marcal. He had also owned and operated Tom's Gun & Archery Shop.
His passion was hunting those big brown-eyed, large bucks. He was up at the crack of dawn to hunt one down. He also enjoyed time spent hunting in Ohio and he loved chasing long-beards as much as the big bucks.
He was a member of Beavertown Silk Mill Hunting Camp, past member of the Beavertown Rescue Hose Company and its fire police unit, and he played softball for many years.
Surviving are an uncle and aunt, LaRue and Donna Thoman of Beavertown; cousin, LaDonne (James) Norton of South Carolina; and his companion, Darlene Burns.
In addition to his parents he was preceded by his grandparents, Roy and Mildred Thoman; and his companion of 20 years, Carol Wickard.
Tom will be dearly missed by all.
A celebration of his life will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, with Pastor Carl Bergerson officiating.
Private burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Beavertown.
Contributions to honor Tom's life may be made to the Rescue Hose Company, Beavertown.