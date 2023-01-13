Bryan J. Erb, 54, of RR Sunbury, passed away Tuesday Jan. 10, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was in ill health the past three years.
Bryan was born April 27, 1968, in Muncy, a son of Rickey Erb of Milton and Janet (Carr) Gemberling and husband Gary of Lewisburg. He was married Dec. 12, 1998, to the former Catherine Kahler who survives.
He was a 1986 graduate of Shikellamy High School. Bryan worked as an architectural draftsman for Paul Albert Architect and Turn Key Construction. He was a member of Sand Run Hunting Club, and enjoyed 4-wheeling, motorcycle riding, camping and traveling.
Surviving in addition to his parents and his wife are a son, Ryan Erb; daughter, Elizabeth Erb; brother, Michael Erb; and sister, Michelle Berry.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 28, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 235 Schwaben Creek Road, Dornsife, followed by a celebration of life service at noon with Pastor Karis Hagen officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Post High School Fund for Ryan and Elizabeth Erb, c/o: Catherine Erb, 10130 State Route 147, Sunbury, PA 17801
Arrangements are being handled by the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton.