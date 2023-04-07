Bryan L. Auman, 30, of Hepburn Street, Milton, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Bryan was born Feb. 22, 1993, in Lewisburg, a son of Tracy L. (Drumheller) Meme and the late Thomas L. Auman.
On Dec. 16, 2021, he married Marissa A. Buffington.
He attended Line Mountain and Shikellamy schools.
Bryan enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles and above all else spending time with his children.
In addition to his parents and wife he is survived by his son, Wyatt Delosier; daughters, Jayla M. and Raelynn F. Diaz; stepchildren, Noah Hendricks, Kayden, Jaxton and Sophia Neitz; brothers, Cordell R. Houdeshell, Eric N. Decker; sisters, Jessica L. Dolce, Hailey L. Houdeshell and Aleigha A. Decker; grandmother, Sheila Arnold; nieces, Novalie, Anylah, Keeanna; and nephews, Ashton and Peterson.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, a grandmother, an uncle, an aunt, and a cousin.
Friends and family may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where the funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dennis Moore officiating.
Interment will be private in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.