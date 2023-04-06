Bryant E. Rothermel, of Dornsife, returned to the Lord Wednesday, April 5, 2023, following a brief illness.
He was a son of the late Paul and Arlene (Bohner) Rothermel, formerly of Herndon RD. Bryant is survived by his wife, Linda (Kuhns) Rothermel of 60 years.
He was a 1962 graduate of Mahanoy Joint High School. Bryant retired as a machinist from AMP in Selinsgrove. He was a member of St. Johns Lutheran Church of Leck Kill.
In addition to his wife, Bryant is survived by two sons, Chris (Lori) Rothermel of Rebuck and Corey (Douglas Neff) Rothermel of Oakland, California; three grandchildren, Amy (Jason) Moran of Huntingdon, Kelli (Eric) Freer of Harrisburg and Anthony Cressinger of Rebuck; eight great-grandchildren, Gavin and Chesney Moran, Landon and Macklin Miller, Brooks and Owan Freer, and Brodyn and Brantlei Carl. Bryant had four siblings, Joan (Jim) Snyder of Quincy, Michigan, late Carl (Connie) Rothermel of Dalmatia, late Larry (Lucille) Rothermel of Selinsgrove and Steve (Janet) Rothermel of Colbert, Washington.
In addition to time with his family, Bryant enjoyed deer, turkey and arrowhead hunting and fishing. He was an avid Yankees fan and over the years found great joy in his canine companions.
Private services will be held Thursday, April 13.
In lieu of condolences, the family requests donations to St. John's Lutheran Church, 4330 Schwaben Creek Road, Leck Kill, PA 17836.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.