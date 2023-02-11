HAMILTON, NY — Bucknell women rallied for their fifth win in a row on Saturday afternoon, edging Colgate 50-44.
Cecelia Collins led the Bison (11-13, 7-6 PL) with 17 points as she extended her streak of double-digit scoring games. Emma Shaffer notched her sixth career double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Tai Johnson chipped in seven points.
Bucknell outscored Colgate 15-8 in the fourth period to win. Twice, the Bison held Colgate (12-12, 6-7 PL) to single digits in a quarter.
The game was a slugfest, and the first quarter started the trend. Both teams traded baskets throughout the first quarter until Bucknell surged ahead near the end, thanks to a Remi Sisselman three-point play. The sophomore guard drove into the lane and converted the shot despite being fouled the entire drive. Bucknell was up 11-8 to end the quarter. Shaffer was a dominant presence with four points and four rebounds.
Colgate opened the second quarter with a 4-0 run. Bucknell countered with a 7-2 run from points via Collins and Shaffer. Both teams went scoreless for three minutes before Colgate broke the skein with a fast-break layup. Collins and Johnson added baskets before the Raiders scored one last basket to cement the halftime score at 22-18. Collins was the headliner scoring 7 of her 17 points in the second period.
Bucknell entered the third quarter with the lead and held it for most of the period with two notable exceptions. The first time Colgate seized the lead was when McMillan notched a layup for the 26-25 score. Shaffer immediately countered to regain the advantage and jumpstart a 9-0 Bucknell run capped by Johnson's layup. With the lead at 34-26 Bucknell, the Raiders roared back on a 10-1 run in the last 2:30 to take a 36-35 lead into the fourth stanza.
The Raiders extended their lead to 37-35 before Isabella King struck. The sophomore only made one basket, but her three-pointer was the trebuchet that launched Bucknell to the win. The Bison had the lead and would never relinquish it. Johnson added a layup, and Shaffer hit a free throw for the four-point lead. With the score 44-39 Bucknell, Colgate converted a traditional three-point play. But the Raiders would get no closer. The Bison would drain six out of 10 free throws to seal the win. Colgate could only score one basket against the ferocious Bison defense. Johnson's free throw finalized it at 50-44.
Bucknell 50, Colgate 44
BUCKNELL (11-13, 7-6) 50
Theodorsson 1-5 1-2 3; King 1-6 0-0 3; Johnson 3-9 1-2 7; Collins 5-10 7-9 17; Shaffer 6-12 2-6 14; Sisselman 1-1 3-3 5; Sullivan 0-0 0-0 0; Kulesza 0-0 0-1 1; Dingler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-43 15-24 50.
COLGATE (12-12, 6-7) 44
McMillan 5-16 0-0 10; Midgette 2-3 0-0 4; Brodie 3-11 0-0 6; Schiller 1-2 0-0 2; Golumbiewski 5-16 2-3 12; McMahon 3-10 2-3 8; Diehl 1-2 0-0 2; Parks 0-1 0-0 0; Paul 0-0 0-0 0; Cook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 4-7 44.
Score by quarters
Bucknell;11;11;13;15 — 50
Colgate;8;10;18;8 — 44
3-point goals: Bucknell 1-4 (Theodorrson 0-1, King 1-3), Colgate 0-2 (Schiller 0-1, McMahon 0-1). Rebounds: Bucknell 40 (Shaffer 15), Colgate 31 (Midgette 7). Assists: Bucknell 10 (Shaffer 3), Colgate 11 (Brodie 4). Total fouls: Bucknell 13, Colgate 20.