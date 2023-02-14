Bubba Zeus Ludwig, 13, of Lewisburg, passed away on the morning of Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, peacefully in the arms of his father, after a short illness of his liver and kidneys.
Bubba enjoyed sports. Anything with a ball, however tennis was his favorite. He also enjoyed riding in the car through the state game lands and walks around the neighborhood.
Bubba leaves behind his mother, Bonita Spiziri Ludwig; father, Randall (Dr. Gus) Ludwig; and sister, Gracie Allen Ludwig (7 years old), at home.
We will miss all the love and joy and fun he brought to us.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Contributions to honor Bubba may be made to the Danville Center PSPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821.