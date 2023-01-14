The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb. — Rebecca Mikulasikova had 25 points and No. 3 Ohio State opened up an early double-digit lead and beat Nebraska 76-67 Saturday.
Mikulasikova scored from inside and outside while shooting 7 for 15, including 3 of 4 on 3-point attempts.
“I feel like it was missing from me the last couple of games,” she said. “I was shooting a lot of 3s. I wanted to play a more balanced game inside and out and I feel like I did that.”
It took the Buckeyes (18-0, 7-0 Big Ten) less than five minutes to take control of the game, going up 13-2 on Taylor Thierry’s layup midway through the first quarter.
Nebraska (11-7, 3-4) didn’t get closer than six in the first half. But Sam Haiby scored five of Nebraska’s points in a 7-0 run that cut the Ohio State lead to three with 7:44 left in the third quarter.
Taylor Mikesell had 14 for Ohio State and Thierry had 13 and eight rebounds.
No. 17 Michigan 70, Michigan State 55
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Leigha Brown had 14 of her 17 points in the first half, Emily Kiser had 10 of her 14 in the second half and Michigan handled rival Michigan State.
Laila Phelia added 12 points for the Wolverines and Maddie Nolan 10 with three 3-pointers, giving her 137 and moving her into the school’s top 10 for career 3s. Michigan State scored the first four points of the second quarter to lead 15-14 but Phelia and Nolan hit 3-pointers and Michigan led the rest of the way.
The Wolverines didn’t pull away until scoring the last seven points in the third quarter for a 51-39 lead. The lead was in double figures throughout the fourth quarter. Kamaria McDaniel had 12 points to lead the Spartans, who never got untracked offensively.
No. 19 Oklahoma 80, No. 23 Kansas
NORMAN, Okla. — Madi Williams scored 13 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter, Liz Scott had a double-double and Oklahoma rallied to defeat Kansas.
After Williams scored the opening basket of the game, the Sooners never led again until Scott’s layup to open the fourth quarter made it 55-53. Williams and Aubrey Joens hit 3-pointers and Williams made a layup to cap a 10-0 run for a 74-62 lead with two minutes to go.
No. 25 Villanova 64, St. John’s 61
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Maddy Siegrist scored 18 of her 32 points in the fourth quarter and No. 25 Villanova rallied after trailing by 16 points midway through the fourth quarter.
A three-point play by Jayla Everett gave St. John’s a 59-43 lead with 5:28 remaining in the game before a personal 11-0 run by Siegrist drew the Wildcats within 59-54 with 2:59 remaining.
After Jillian Archer’s putback stopped the run for St. John’s, the Villanova defense continued to dominate and the Red Storm did not score again, their final five possessions ending in four turnovers and a blocked shot.