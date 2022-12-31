The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 3 Ohio State specializes in pressure and forcing turnovers, and that’s how it shook off a slow start to sink No. 14 Michigan on Saturday.
The Buckeyes (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten) forced a season-high 27 turnovers and pulled away from the Wolverines to win 66-57 and snap a three-game skid in the rivalry.
Taylor Mikesell scored 16 points and Rikki Harris added 14 as Ohio State overcame its own sloppy first half to go ahead just before halftime and outlast an equally physical Michigan team down the stretch.
Ohio State has forced at least 20 turnovers in all but two of their games this season. Cotie McMahon had 12 for the Buckeyes, and Taylor Thierry contributed 10 rebounds.
Cameron Williams paced the Wolverines (12-2, 2-1) with 18 points, and Maddie Nolan and Emily Kiser each chipped in 10.
No. 8 UConn 61, Marquette 48
STORRS, Conn. — Lou Lopez Senechal had 22 points and Caroline Ducharme added 19 points and seven rebounds to lead eighth-ranked UConn.
Aaliyah Edwards had nine points and eight rebounds and Dorka Juhasz added nine points and 10 rebounds for UConn. Liza Carlen had 15 points and six rebounds for Marquette.
UConn played just six players in the first half as leading scorer Azzi Fudd missed another game due to a knee injury.
No. 15 Iowa State 81, Texas Tech 58
LUBBOCK, Texas — Ashley Joens and Lexi Donarski scored 22 and 21 points, respectively, and No. 15 Iowa State used a strong finish to beat Texas Tech in a Big 12 Conference opener.
No. 19 Gonzaga 95, Loyola Marymount 51
LOS ANGELES — Yvonne Ejim scored 24 points, Brynna Maxwell added 22 and No. 19 Gonzaga won its 30th straight over Loyola Marymount.
Kaylynne Truong added 18 points for the Bulldogs. Truong was 6-of-7 shooting from 3-point range, her second-straight game with six triples. Maxwell, who has a 3 in every game this season and leads the nation at 53.8%, was 5 of 9 behind the arc.
Gonzaga, which has won seven straight, was 14 of 23 (61%) from distance and 21 of 38 (55%) on 2-pointers. Nicole Rodriguez scored 14 points for the Lions.
No. 20 Oklahoma 98, West Virginia 77
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Ana Llanusa scored 28 points, shooting 11 for 13, Madi Williams scored 24 and No. 20 Oklahoma pulled away from West Virginia.
Oklahoma posted an 8-0 run in the final 1:45 of the third quarter in what had been a back-and-forth period and led 69-62 at the end of it.
The Sooners continued their flurry outscoring West Virginia 11-3 to start the fourth for an 80-65 advantage and cruised from there. JJ Quinerly finished with a career-high 28 points.
No. 21 Creighton 92, DePaul 82
CHICAGO — Lauren Jensen scored 21 points, including seven straight late in the game to give Creighton back the lead, and the No. 21 Bluejays edged DePaul.
Emma Ronsiek led the Bluejays with 22 points before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter and shortly thereafter DePaul took its final lead, 82-80, but didn’t score again. Jensen kicked off a 12-0 game-ending run with four free throws and a 3-pointer.
Morgan Maly added 20 points for the Bluejays, who won after consecutive losses to ranked teams Arkansas, Stanford and UConn. DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow finished with 33 points on 14-of-36 shooting with 10 rebounds for her 11th double-double this season.
No. 22 Kansas 80, Oklahoma State 65
STILLWATER, Okla. — Holly Kersgieter scored 23 ponts and Taiyanna Jackson recorded a double-double and No. 22 Kansas beat Oklahoma State.
The Jayhawks led 58-52 after three quarters before going on a 17-5 outbust in the first seven minutes to seal it. Reserve Lior Garzon scored 17 points to lead Oklahoma State.
No. 23 Baylor 64, TCU 42
WACO, Texas — Caitlin Bickle scored 19 points and No. 23 Baylor pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat TCU in a Big 12 Conference opener.
Bickle sank 8-of-12 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and grabbed seven rebounds for the Lady Bears (10-3). The Lady Bears put the game away early in the fourth quarter.
No. 25 St. John’s 68, Georgetown 48
WASHINGTON — Jayla Everett scored 20 points and No. 25 St. John’s dominated the second quarter, extending the best start in Red Storm history to 13-0.
Unique Drake added 18 points for St. John’s, which is now three-shy of its longest winning streak set in the 1983-84 season. Kelsey Ransom scored 13 points for the Hoyas. The Red Storm, outscored the Hoyas 26-8 in the second quarter for a 40-17 halftime lead.
The Hoyas scored the first basket of the game but Everett scored the next three, including a pair of 3-pointers, and the Red Storm pulled away.