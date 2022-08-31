Bucknell enters head coach Dave Cecchini’s fourth season facing a daunting schedule that includes a trip to Central Michigan, an FBS team coming off a bowl win, along with an October trip to three-time Patriot League champion Holy Cross, as it looks to answer question marks, particularly at quarterback.
When the Bison open the season Saturday against Towson, they will have an experienced quarterback under center after three players saw action during a 2021 season littered with injuries.
Juniors Tyler Beverett and Nick Semptimphelter and sophomore Ethan Grady all saw significant action last fall. Beverett started three games, Semptimphelter played in nine games and started two, while Grady started the final five games. Semptimphelter threw for 611 yards, while Grady added 571; they both threw three TDs.
Cecchini called the quarterback position the team’s “biggest question mark,” but one is confident the squad will answer. “It’s not a question mark because of a lack of talent, it’s just that we didn’t have a clear starter going to camp. That’s really a priority because all of our top players started football games for us last year.”
The offense will need to be more productive. The Bison were last in the Patriot League in scoring offense, averaging just 9.5 points a game, and total offense (192.3 yards/game).
Helping the turnaround will be three returning starters on the offensive line.
“This is no doubt the most experienced, deepest and most talented offensive line that we’ve had over the past four seasons,” said Cecchini.
On the other side of the ball, the Bison can lean on an experienced secondary, led by Patriot League all-stars Gavin Pringle and Eric Holsinger, along with team MVP Brent Jackson. Pringle is Bucknell’s only preseason All-Patriot League selection and is coming back from an injury that cost him the second half of the year. He is a two-time All-Patriot League honoree and tied for the team lead in pass breakups.
Jackson was one of two players to start all 11 games last fall and finished with 76 tackles. Holsinger was a second-team All-Patriot pick last year.