LEWISBURG — Twenty-four of Bucknell’s 27 varsity teams maintained perfect scores under the NCAA’s Graduation Success Rate (GSR) formula — including all 14 women’s programs — as Bucknell’s athletic program ranked second nationally according to data released by the NCAA this week.
For student-athletes entering between 2012-13 and 2015-16, Bucknell had an overall GSR of 99 percent, second only to Northwestern. Additionally, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s more-restrictive graduation-rate standards, Bucknell ranks third nationally with a four-class average of 91 percent, which is up two points from last year’s report.
Northwestern led the way with a federal graduation rate (FGR) of 95%, followed by Stanford at 92%. Bucknell, Villanova, and Davidson were next at 91%. Ivy League schools and service academies do not fully report FGR data.
Bucknell has led the nation in student-athlete graduation rate on several occasions, including as recently as 2013, and annually ranks in the top 10.
The GSR differs from the federal graduation-rate formula in that the GSR factors in transfer students who do graduate and does not penalize schools for losing transfers who leave in good academic standing.
The following Bison programs have perfect 100 percent GSR ratings in the latest report: baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country/track & field, field hockey, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, rowing, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, women’s tennis, volleyball, and men’s and women’s water polo. The Bison football squad was not far off at 96%.
The national GSR for the entering class of 2015 held steady at 90 percent, equaling the all-time high.