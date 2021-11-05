The Daily Item
Bucknell defeated Lehigh each of the last times the two programs played.
A win today for the Bison at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium would give Bucknell three straight wins over the Mountain Hawks, their longest winning streak against Lehigh since the Bison won seven in a row between 1962 to 1968.
Bucknell (1-7) defeated Lehigh 6-0 in April to clinch a spot in the 2021 spring Patriot League championship game. Bucknell limited Lehigh to 190 yards of total offense, only 23 of which came on the ground, in that contest.
The Bison have lost four straight games since a home victory over Cornell on Oct. 2. In a 33-10 loss to Colgate on the road last week, the Bison took a 3-0 lead in the second quarter and trailed 7-3 at halftime.
Bucknell’s touchdown came on a 4-yard pass from Nick Semptimphelter to Mason Muir in the fourth quarter.
“Today was a battle of attrition, with players going down on both sides,” Bucknell coach Dave Cecchini said after the game. “We found ourselves putting young players out there who probably weren’t ready for this caliber of play yet in their careers. I’m OK with freshman mistakes. That’s going to happen, but our guys never quit.
“Moving forward, we need to make plays on the offensive side and get stops defensively.”
Cecchini was an All-American wide receiver for Lehigh in 1993.
The Mountain Hawks (0-8) are seeking their first win of the season, and are coming off a 31-12 home loss to Holy Cross last week.
Lehigh’s best performance came in a 35-28 loss to Fordham on Oct. 23.