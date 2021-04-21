LEWISBURG — Bucknell graduate Glen Tullman is honoring an enduring relationship with a university professor with a major gift of $6 million to Bucknell University.
The gift will be divided in three areas of need: $3 million to endow a discretionary fund for the newly named Douglas K. Candland Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences, which will support high-impact educational activities in the college. A second portion, $2.5 million, creates the Douglas K. Candland Fund for Civic Action to honor the professor’s years of service as a teacher, scholar and mentor which will support civic and community-engaged learning activities. Bucknell’s Animal Behavior Program, founded by Candland in 1968, will receive $500,000 to endow ongoing costs of operating its animal-care facility.
According to a press release from the University, Tullman, a 1981 Bucknell graduate, is a Chicago-based health care services entrepreneur who has founded several companies, including Transcarent, which was launched last month.
Tullman’s gift is designed to help students, faculty and staff as well as residents of the surrounding communities.
“The gift to the dean will support and accelerate what makes Bucknell special,” says Provost Elisabeth Mermann-Jozwiak. “This includes,” she says, “high-impact educational practices that are proven to lead to student success and that are especially valuable to students of color through the faculty-student mentorship relationships that they offer.”
She also noted that “very few universities have funds to support humanities programs through undergraduate research; Bucknell strives to do so. This will make us even more attractive to students seeking out these transformational experiences that set students up for success in their future careers.”
Karl Voss, dean of the College of Arts & Sciences who will serve as the inaugural Candland Dean, says, “This gift will allow us to move forward with programming and activities that make a significant difference in the educational experiences of Bucknell students and that will encourage the kind of relationships Glen and Doug have benefited from and enjoyed for so many years. The naming of this gift for Doug is a remarkable form of recognition for a faculty member whose career has had a broad and positive impact on the Bucknell community.”
Tullman said he is excited about the opportunities the gift will open up for more students to have more of those diverse and engaging educational experiences.
“This gift in Doug’s honor will lead to more people having a broader education to solve big problems and will encourage more educators to do what Doug has done, which is invest his life in developing people who can make a difference,” he said.