LEWISBURG — Bucknell’s men’s basketball team hosts Delaware on Nov. 6 in the first official game under new coach John Griffin as part of a nonconference schedule that includes road games at Duke and Penn State.
The Delaware game is one of five non-conference home games on this year’s slate in addition to the nine Patriot League home dates.
Bucknell will take on three teams that won at least one NCAA Tournament game last season (Duke, Penn State, Princeton) and two others that played in the College Basketball Invitational postseason tournament (Radford, Southern Indiana). Another opponent, Merrimack, won the Northeast Conference regular-season and tournament titles, but was ineligible to go to the NCAA Tournament as a transitioning Division I team.
Eight of Bucknell’s 13 non-conference foes posted winning records a year ago, and four won at least 20 games.
The Bison will play Delaware, Princeton, Southern Indiana, Radford and St. Peter’s at Sojka during the nonconference portion of their schedule. After hosting Delaware, the Bison will play their next four on the road at Penn (Nov. 8), Niagara (Nov. 11), La Salle (Nov. 14), and Duke (Nov. 17) as part of a school-record-tying nine-game month of November. That stretch includes two games in Griffin’s hometown of Philadelphia.
“Our schedule is set up to give our players experience in competitive environments early in the season, and to provide our fans and alumni with the chance to cheer on our team in some of the best venues in the country,” said Griffin. “As a player, competing in places like Cameron Indoor Stadium and The Palestra leave lifetime memories. There is a brand associated with our non-conference schedule that entices recruits and attracts fans from around the country. This year’s schedule is certainly going to be challenging, but we want our guys to play competition that is going to make them uncomfortable in order to help them learn and grow.”
The Bison begin the 34th season of Patriot League play at home against Holy Cross on Jan. 3.
Women
Bucknell’s women’s basketball team opens the 2023-24 season with road games at Penn State and Temple and will also visit Louisville, an Elite Eight team a year ago, in a challenging nonconference schedule.
Five non-league challengers had winning records in 2022-23, four won 20 games or more, two made the NCAA Tournament, and two others played in the WNIT.
Penn State serves as the opening day opponent on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and the game with Temple follows four days later on Nov. 11. Bucknell’s home opener comes on Nov. 15, when it hosts Fairleigh Dickinson. FDU notched 24 wins and lost in the WNIT in 2022-23.
A trip to the Bluegrass State follows to duel national powerhouse Louisville on Nov. 19, followed by a game against Northern Kentucky on Nov. 21. Louisville went 26-12 and made the Elite Eight before losing to Iowa.
Patriot League play begins on Jan. 3 with a road game against the reigning conference champion Holy Cross.