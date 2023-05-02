The Daily Item
All Bucknell sports teams surpassed the NCAA’s academic benchmark, with seven programs maintaining perfect scores in the annual Academic Progress Rate (APR) report.
The APR formula has been used for nearly two decades by the NCAA to measure teams’ academic performance in terms of eligibility and retention. Scores under 930 previously resulted in certain NCAA-imposed penalties, including loss of scholarships and exclusion from postseason play.
In addition to the seven Bison programs that have maintained perfect 1,000 scores, 21 have marks of 980 or higher.
According to the latest round of data, seven of 25 Bison teams (indoor and outdoor track & field are considered one sport in the formula) have perfect 1,000 scores in the four-year average: Field hockey, men’s soccer, men’s water polo, women’s basketball, women’s cross country, women’s golf, and women’s tennis.
Normal Academic Performance Program operations with program penalties and loss of access to postseason competition will resume in spring 2024. This will also include the public recognition of high-performing teams.
Under the APR system, a student-athlete can be awarded two points per semester — one for remaining academically eligible throughout the semester and another for being retained for the next term. Team percentages are then calculated to determine its APR.
The latest APR data represents a four-year average for the 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22 academic years. The NCAA evaluates programs based on a four-year rolling average.
The national average for all sports is 984, which is the same as last year’s report.
This is the second year of publicly reported APRs after a one-year COVID-19 hiatus. Last spring, the Division I Board of Directors approved the release of APR scores but voted to continue the suspension of program penalties.