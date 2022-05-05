LEWISBURG, Pa. — The National Science Foundation awarded an institution record seven Bucknell University students and graduates prestigious Graduate Research Fellowship Program (NSF GRFP) grants to conduct graduate research in the sciences and engineering. Three additional Bucknellians earned program honorable mentions.
Adriana DiSilvestro ’18, geography; Cheyenne McKinley ’20, biology; Marisa Morakis ’20, biomedical engineering; Philip Onffroy ’22, chemical engineering; Nathan Ortiz ’19, mechanical engineering; Christina Pierson ’20, chemistry; and Savannah Weaver ’20, psychology; are award recipients. Steven Allison ’14, chemistry, Brenna Prevelige ’20, biology; and Kyle Fouke ’20, geology are Bucknell’s honorable mentions.
The purpose of the NSF GRFP is to promote the quality, vitality and diversity of the scientific and engineering workforce of the United States.
— CHRIS BENSON