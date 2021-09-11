VILLANOVA — After Bucknell forced Villanova into a three-and-out on the Wildcats’ opening drive, Villanova scored touchdowns on its next four drives on the way to a 55-3 nonconference win Saturday.
Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith threw touchdown passes to Jarron Hayek (21 yards), Jaquon Allen (10 yards) and Rayjoun Pringle (9 yards) during that onslaught as the Wildcats grabbed a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter.
At halftime, Villanova held a 45-0 advantage. The Wildcats built sizable edges in total offense (240-3) and first downs (13-4) during the first two quarters, notably preventing the Bison from advancing past midfield for their duration.
Sophomore quarterback Nick Semptimphelter made his first career start for the Bison, but faced significant pressure from Villanova. Semptimphelter finished 10-of-20 for 32 yards and two interceptions, including a 19-yard pick-six interception by Villanova senior Christian Benford, which was his first touchdown.
“It’s always a happy feeling when it’s your first time, especially on a big stand like that, especially seeing your brothers follow up and being happy for you,” Benford said.
The Wildcats rushed 42 times for 233 yards and two touchdowns. Leading the Wildcats in rushing was Jalen Jackson, who rushed 11 attempts for 70 yards and a touchdown.
Bucknell (0-2) rushed 25 times for 21 yards.
The Bison scored on Ryan Schatzel’s 35-yard field goal, the first of his collegiate career, with 12:53 to play. The kick capped a 12-play, 58-yard drive, highlighted by a 17-yard pass from Tyler Beverett to Christian Tait. That snapped a scoreless streak of 107:43 to start the season.
The Bison were without senior captains Tarrin Earle, Dominic Lyles, Jacob Russ and Grayson Cherubino.
Bucknell hosts Penn next week for its home opener.
The Wildcats (2-0) play Richmond next week in their Colonial Athletic Association opener.
“We know it’s going to be a bigger challenge. No disrespect to the Patriot League, but the CAA top to bottom ... regardless of who you’re playing, you know, you’re preparing for a dog fight,” Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said.